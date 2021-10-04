Dwayne Scala Johnson is running for the next US presidential election. Is he serious?

No sooner had Joe Biden taken the presidency of the United States than the country is already thinking about his successor. For example, former wrestler Dwayne Johnson is serious about running in the 2024 election.

“I’ll think about the presidential race in the future if people come in. I really mean it. It all depends on the people. I will wait, listen, keep my hand on the bullet and my ear on the ground, ”Skala told USA Today.

The question was not accidental: the actor spoke to journalists as part of the promotion of the new season of the series Young Rock, based on Johnson’s life. In the story, Duane’s hero ran for president in 2023.



This is not the first time Johnson has been mentioned as President of the United States. In 2017, the jock appeared on the cover of GQ, which featured the call for “Rock to Presidency.” People were seriously discussing the candidacy of the actor, so the man had to clarify.

“I am ready to perform several functions at once. Due to the tight shooting schedule, I will not be able to compete in the 2020 elections – my schedule is drawn up for many years ahead. But I will definitely fight for the post in the White House in 2024, ”Skala said in 2018.

Dwayne does not identify himself with any political party: on the contrary, he attends conventions of both Democrats and Republicans. Johnson considers his strengths to be independence and loyalty to the citizens of the United States.

“I am really worried about the country. I am especially worried about people. Who could be my VP? It doesn’t matter where he came from and what he did before. He must be a leader and a great person, ”Skala dreamed.

Johnson’s peak of popularity as a candidate came in 2020: bookmakers conducted a poll on the popularity of politicians, and Rock suddenly took third place after Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

The actor earned the love of his compatriots with one post on Instagram: Dwayne turned to Trump, commenting on the peaceful demonstrations of Black Lives Matter and the pogroms that were perpetrated by the marauders.

“Where is our leader at a time when the country is on its knees, pleading, hurt, angry, disappointed, stretching out his hands with pain, wanting to be heard? Where is our compassionate leader who comes up and says, “Get up, because I’m with you. I hear you, I listen to you … ”- Johnson poured out his soul. The video was watched by more than 12 million people.

If in 2017 the words about politics sounded like a joke or PR, now Duyen is determined. Firstly, Johnson got Biden’s sympathies – the actor was sincerely happy about Joe’s victory and even shed tears: “My voice showed the importance of just being a decent person. It’s important for me to be like that. This victory is good, but now the real work begins. Because our country is divided. “

Secondly, the Rock has a secret patron who will help make a career in the White House. “This is a well-known politician. He said that when I was ready to work in the Oval Office, I should just send him a two-word message: “Freedom Patriot,” the wrestler revealed.



A Newsweek poll found that Americans consider Johnson an excellent candidate and see him as a reference family man who knows the secret of a reference marriage and strong relationships with children. In the United States, there are already several examples when creatively active people held high positions in the White House: Ronald Reagan, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sonny Bono (ex-husband of the singer Cher and a member of the House of Representatives) and the same Donald Trump.

