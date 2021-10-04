Dwayne Scala Johnson surprised fans with leg muscles in the photo

Actor Dwayne Scala Johnson has posted his training results for Black Adam, and fans can’t get away from his feet. An ex-wrestler does not need superpowers to impress others, because he has enough of his natural potential. It looks like Superman doesn’t need to look out for kryptonite, but a massive kick.

Dwayne Johnson continues to live up to the nickname The Rock. This time, the former wrestler shared a photo on his Instagram, in which he showed his body after completing training for the filming of a new film. The actor is set to star in the DC comic adaptation of Black Adam.

The character first appeared in 1945 and was a supervillain. Subsequently, the history of Adam was rewritten, turning him into an antihero. On the pages of the comic, he was portrayed as a man with very developed muscles and even once had a fight with Superman.

Judging by the picture, Johnson approached the embodiment of the image of the antihero with all responsibility.

But fans on the Web are most concerned not with the future movie comics, but with Johnson’s hips.

Yes, these are the real legs of the Titan.

And the jokes in the comments were unstoppable.

I imagine what the tailor was thinking in the atelier: “So how can I sew shorts for him? After all, Dwayne has an extra part on the side of one leg that no one even knew about before. “

He has more muscles on one leg than I have on my whole body.

It’s probably great to have tree trunks instead of legs.

And Scala is very fond of tequila. So much so that he even beat the tiktok trend of drinking shots. Not everyone will be able to repeat this, although the audience has questions for execution.

Johnson is not only dedicated to acting, but also strives to be a good father. Skala showed how her daughter was combing, and commentators are sure that with such skills, the former wrestler needs to go to stylists.