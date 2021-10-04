El Salvador will mine Bitcoin using the energy of a volcano / News / Finance.ua

El Salvador President Nayyib Bukele announced the opening of a Bitcoin mining farm at the foot of the volcano. About this he wrote on Twitter.

The country’s state-owned geothermal energy company will begin using electricity from volcanoes to mine Bitcoin, he said.

“I just tasked the president of @LaGeoSV (our state-owned geothermal power company) with developing a plan to use the capacity to mine Bitcoin with very cheap, 100% clean, 100% renewable energy – zero energy emissions from our volcano “, – wrote Bukele.

Crypt mining process. As you know, Bitcoin mining is harmful to the environment, since it requires a lot of electricity to power computers that generate invisible currency.

According to the Cambridge Electricity Consumption Index, worldwide, Bitcoin mining spends about 105 TWh of electricity per year. This is more than all the electricity used annually in the Philippines.

At the same time, with the geothermal energy that El Salvador plans to use, everything will happen very even environmentally friendly: A hot volcano will heat the water underground, creating a powerful stream of steam that can spin turbines and generate electricity.

Earlier, we will remind, the authorities of El Salvador passed a law, which recognized Bitcoin as a means of payment. About 70% of the country’s population does not have access to traditional financial services. President Bukele hopes that the introduction of the legal currency Bitcoin will stimulate investment in the country and increase the wealth of its citizens.