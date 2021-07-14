Emmy Nominees 2021

We tell you who else was included in the list of nominees for the television award

On the eve of Los Angeles announced the nominees for the 73rd Television Emmy Awards. The award ceremony will take place on the evening of September 19 (at 03:00 on September 20 Moscow time).

The series Crown and The Mandalorian received the most nominations, each of which is presented in 24 categories. The Wanda / Vision series, which has 23 nominations, was also in the top three.

Best Drama Series:



“Bridgertons”

“Boys”



“Crown”



The Handmaid’s Tale



“Lovecraft Country”



“Mandalorian”



“Pose”



“This is us”

Best Comedy Series:













“Black comedy”

“Cobra Kai”

“Emily in Paris”

“Tricks”

“Stewardess”

The Kominsky Method

“4len”

“Ted Lasso”

Best Mini-Series:

“I can destroy you”

Meir of Easttown

“Queen’s move”

“Underground railway”

“Wanda / Vision”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in an interview with Oprah Winfrey

An Emmy nomination also received a sensational interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Oprah Winfrey, who will compete for the award in the Outstanding Publicistic Series or Special Issue category.

Among the actors nominated for the TV award were Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Jonathan Majers (Lovecraft Country), Josh O’Connor (The Crown), Rege-Jean Page (The Bridgertons), Billy Porter (Pose) and Matthew Reese (Perry Mason). Actresses include Ouzo Aduba (Patients), Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin (both Crown), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), MJ Rodriguez (Pose) and Jerny Smollett (Lovecraft Country).