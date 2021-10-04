Ethereum Announces Bug Bounty Up To $ 50,000 For Bugs Found Before Altair Upgrade | Blockchain24

Ethereum announced a bug bounty to its community – a reward for finding bugs in its network prior to the Altair update. The update was announced at the end of September and the launch date was set for October 27, about three weeks later. The developers also indicated the exact time and blocking of the scheduled launch of the update. And that the project is on the right track.

The Altair update is the next major step towards ETH 2.0. An important one that sets in motion the “punitive parameters” that were promulgated in EIP-2982. Ahead of this launch, the developers are working to keep the network as secure as possible for updates. So to avoid launch issues, the team released a bug bounty program to encourage their community to find and report vulnerabilities in the ecosystem.

Finding errors in the network

The reward for vulnerabilities found on the Ethereum network includes several categories of rewards for hackers, depending on the severity of the detected error. This is done in order to encourage white-hat hackers to report bugs they find online for fixing, rather than using them for their own purposes. The reward applies to all bugs found in the ETH 2.0 protocol, but all bugs spotted specifically in connection with the upcoming Altair update promise double the reward for searchers.



ETH Price Exceeds $ 3,000 | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

With less than four weeks remaining, the team continues to work to ensure that this very important update is not delayed by outsourcing web bug tracking to the community.

The reward announcement lists two categories of acceptable errors for submission. Bug rewards are based on a point system. Points are awarded to hackers based on the severity of the error they find. Each point is equal to 2 or 2 DAI dollars (decentralized stablecoin directly pegged to the dollar price) or the equivalent paid in ETH according to the exchange rate.

Ethereum Bug Bounty Rewards

Error severity categories range from low to medium, high to critical. The lowest rewards are for low impact, medium likelihood errors, for which hunters receive a maximum of 1,000 points, equal to a cash reward of 2,000 DAI.

The highest awards are for critical errors with high impact and high likelihood of use. These are bugs that need to be fixed immediately and can cause great damage to the ecosystem if not properly addressed. The rewards for this category of errors include the highest number of points and, accordingly, the highest amount of monetary compensation. The points awarded in the critical category reach 25,000 points, which is 50,000 DAI maximum payout.

Anyone can report a network vulnerability in order to receive an Ethereum Bug Bounty reward by following the rules set by the Ethereum Foundation. Researchers and staff of the Ethereum Foundation and the ETH2 client are prohibited from participating in the Bug Bounty Program.