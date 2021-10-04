Eva Mendes on the influence of children on her life: “She left social networks at the request of my baby”

Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes, 46, hasn’t posted anything on her Instagram since late last year. Yesterday, the actress finally broke the silence and explained what this detox was associated with on social networks. The actress posted a message originally posted to her parenting account. The implication of this message was that parents should not prevent their children from expressing their position, even if sometimes in an aggressive way:

Let your kids scream at you. This is not disrespectful. This is fine. Children can be so fiercely determined to stand up for their worth that they simply won’t accept anything less from you than the respect they deserve.

Eva called this “an important reminder” and also shared her own experience with subscribers. Mendes admitted that she significantly reduced the time of her stay in social networks solely at the request of one of her daughters.

I haven’t posted anything lately because one of my babes said I use my phone too much. She took it too personally. Of course, because she is a child. Children take it personally if we don’t do our best to convince them otherwise. We talked with my daughter, I apologized and promised that I would be more attentive. I realized that the fact that I am always at home next to them does not always really mean my presence,

– Eve shared her observations.

Recall that Eva, along with 40-year-old lover Ryan Gosling, is raising two daughters – six-year-old Esmeralda and four-year-old Amada. After the birth of the babies, Mendes completely retired from the profession to focus on raising girls. At the same time, in one of her recent interviews, Eva gave fans hope for her return to the cinema after a six-year hiatus. She admitted that now that the girls have grown up a little, her creative ambitions have begun to return.

