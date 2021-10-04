Every time a Russian comes out, I flinch. Kokorin played against Napoli – and again angered the fans – 10/04/2021

Alexander Kokorin continues to suffer in Italy. In the match of the 7th round of Serie A against Napoli, which was defeated by Moscow’s Spartak in the week, Alexander went into the final 15 minutes with the score 1: 2.

And again he did nothing.

“Didn’t do anything” is not just a figure of speech. This season, Alexander has three appearances on the field with Fiorentina – and not a single one, for example, hitting the target.

A monstrous picture of Alexander Kokorin’s football success from Opta Sports.

Fio fans have not been surprised at anything for a long time, but they seem to swear at social networks out of habit.

“Every time I see Kokorin coming out, I flinch: a useless player.”

Can Fio compete for European competition? With Biragi and Kokorin? Let’s not joke. “

“I notice Kokorin only when he warms up.”

Although in Italy there are still those who believe in Alexander. For example, former Fiorentina striker Francesco Baiano. Although he criticizes the Russian striker, he expresses the hope that everything can change:

“If Kokorin didn’t play even with“ Cosenza ”(rival“ Fio ”from the Italian Cup, second division, approx. Sport24), then it means that he is light years behind the team. So I thought the club would strengthen the attack. Now I would like to trust the club. We will wait for Kokorin, ”said the Italian veteran.