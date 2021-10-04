Evgeny Lisovets – about the defeat at Ak Bars, the fight with Voronkov and the form of Salavat

Salavat Yulaev defender Evgeniy Lisovets shared his emotions from the match against Ak Bars (0: 2).

– Was there any special tactic for the match with Ak Bars?

– We watch a video about each team. I can’t say there was something special. The main thing is how we play our hockey. We must try to impose it.

– The beginning was for Ak Bars, then they seized the initiative, pressed, but it turned out unsuccessfully.

– Too much academics in actions, we are looking for an extra pass. There are times when you have to shoot, and instead – an extra pass. We will work and draw the right conclusions.

– How to improve implementation?

– Goals are needed not only beautiful, but also workers.

– The joint with Voronkov – what was there? Was there any kind of trash talk before that? Or is it a game moment?

– Normal playing moment, emotions on the ice. Part of the game. Himself suggested or did he? Probably, I was the first to climb. Joint for joint, word for word – they fought.

– Ak Bars has been updated. What’s new? Or is hockey the same?

– Hockey is the same, the coaches stayed. I will not say that there was something new – in principle, we all expected. There are new guys and we have them.

– Salavat is fine – especially physically for such an experienced team. What is the secret of success?

– Now we are a little stalled, we need to score more goals 5×5. But we did a good job in the preseason, we prepared well, everyone is in good condition. The main thing is not to lose them.

– You were the last to renew the contract in the team. Why not earlier?

– I extended it at the end of June, I don’t know why they said about it already in August. In the negotiations, the agent and the management communicate – the same part of hockey, Lisovets told Metaratings.ru.

