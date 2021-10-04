Fabio and Mark faced my problem in Misano

During the press conference Francesco Bagnaya tried to convince journalists that he was pleased with the third place in the Grand Prix of the Americas, but it was obvious that the Italian was upset because he finished behind Fabio Quartararo. As a result, the gap between Pekko and El Diablo in the championship increased to 52 points. But there are three more races before the end of the 2021 MotoGP season, anything can happen.

I am very glad that we squeezed the maximum out of the situation. Fabio and Mark were faster than us today, it was very difficult to achieve more today. We cannot be disappointed as we have achieved the maximum possible. Yesterday we won pole position on the track, where we suffered from the very beginning – this is already an excellent result. And today’s podium is a different story altogether.

The 24-year-old Italian fell from first place to sixth at the start of the race.

I did my best, but at the start I had problems with the hold. My rear tire wasn’t ready [к высоким нагрузкам]… I talked to Fabio and Mark about this, he had the same problem in Misano. Meanwhile, in Misano I had the maximum hold from the very start, everything was perfect, but not for them. This time the opposite is true. Everything is ok, it happens. But then I noticed that the racers ahead of them started to have some minor problems and the podium is still possible. I gave it my best. The last part of the race was not easy, but in the end we added another podium to the collection. Unfortunately, Fabio increased the lead again, but that’s okay. We understand that we have lost points on other tracks and in other situations. After summer break, we are doing a really good job. We have learned a lot and continue to follow the right path. This is really good news.

Bagnaya separately thanked Miller, who missed him in the race without causing problems: