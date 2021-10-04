famous singer almost suffocated on stage – UNIAN

Katy Perry found it difficult to breathe during the performance.

Katy Perry performed in a tight corset / instagram.com/katyperry

American singer Katy Perry nearly suffocated while performing at the Variety’s Power of Women event. The girl took the stage in a massive dress with a tight corset that made it difficult for her to breathe.

During the speech, Katie showed her husband Orland Bloom that she was having a hard time breathing. He immediately ran onto the stage and saved his beloved. After that, Perry said, “Now I can breathe! My hero.” Then she continued to sing while Orlando went to his place.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom: relationship history

A real spark slipped between them on January 10, 2016 at The Weinstein Company & Netflix’s private party after the Golden Globes. They immediately began to flirt, and soon they struck up a romantic relationship.

In 2019, Orlando made his beloved a marriage proposal. In March 2020, they announced Katy’s pregnancy. In the video for the song Never Worn White, the singer showed her pregnant tummy for the first time. On August 27, their first-born daughter Daisy Dove was born.

You may also be interested in news:

“Friendship of Peoples”: Ukrainian designers disgraced themselves by participating in a special project of the Russian Elle

“Eat, sleep, lift your legs”: singer Ruslana commented on the probable pregnancy

Sasha Bo, after the divorce, enlarged the breasts of the ex-husband of Slava Kaminskaya: a photo from the operating room

Author:



Diana Mogilevich