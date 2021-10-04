Fight and crushing defeat in the first match. What will Sochi be like under Nazarov?

Review of the day by Alexey Shevchenko.

Match of the day

The game “Ak Bars” – “Salavat Yulaev” was broadcast in North America, but it was necessary to show the meeting between “Dynamo” and “Metallurg”. Perhaps this is the best match since the beginning of the tournament, with which hardly anything can be compared. Both teams approached the game at their peak, with a long streak of victories, and we had to understand how they would oppose each other. The Urals team lost their coach a few hours before the match. Ilya Vorobyov’s test turned out to be positive, he went into isolation and could do nothing to help the team. And Vorobyov not only gives an orientation to the game, but also maintains a certain degree on the bench. It’s good that he has Mark French as his assistant – one of the strongest North American specialists who have worked in our league.

What have we learned about Dynamo? Fans demand reinforcement from managers, but they themselves do not understand what kind of hockey player the team needs. It is now obvious that the weakest line is the defense. When the three links of the attack did whatever they wanted on the ice, these problems were not so striking, but as soon as they faced a powerful opponent, the problems became obvious. And first of all, you need a defense player who is good at destroying, and those who are now cope with connections to the attack. Of course, failure is offensive, but it’s strange to project this into the playoffs – it’s too early. Moreover, Vadim Shipachev was sent off before the end of the game. The dependence on Vadim is still very strong, but remove the main star from any team, and problems will arise. There was great hockey, the strongest won, but the game of the blue and white cannot be called a disappointment. But now I want to understand how exactly you can beat Metallurg.

Nazarov’s first game

Sochi changed their coach, and Andrei Nazarov put himself in a difficult position, saying that the team would not be dull with him. There were also other words, we will not quote them. The important thing is that he immediately took responsibility, although no one demanded promises from him.

What has changed in the game against Dynamo Minsk? There were many complaints against Evgeny Stavrovsky, but he did not lose 3: 7 to anyone this season. Of course, it may have been fun to watch, mainly for the Belarusian fans, but the point of coaching is that your team wins, not your rivals. You cannot demand much from Nazarov at once. But he reshuffled the links notably, we did not see a single usual troika from the last match against Avangard. True, there were no special inventions, for example, the coach returned the troika Nikolaev – Garayev – Zhabreev, apparently, the assistants remembered that these guys were good at it. It’s a pity, but the young guys had their worst match.

It was noticeable that Nazarov advised to devote more energy to the attack. But Stavrovsky did not forbid this either, but he demanded good work from all the forwards in defense. Now the tough requirement is gone, and immediately got seven goals. The team also added in rigidity. Nobody skated, they beat rivals. The team immediately began to stand out, but this style requires a lot of effort, and the Chornomorians are one of the most oversized teams in the country. And already there was not enough health for something else. They expected that J.C. Lipon would fight, but he bullied rivals with words, but dodged all the fights. The fight nevertheless took place, but Ivan Mishchenko threw off the gloves, by that moment everything was clear, I think that such a scuffle would have arisen with the former coach. Now Nazarov promises that the next game will be better.

To the farm club

Two more Russian players will start the season in the AHL, they failed to break into the base. Ottawa sent Yegor Sokolov to the farm club. Of course, after he said that he was already almost Canadian, the North American press should write about him, but I think that Sokolov simply said this in a fit of emotion. He hasn’t even been at home for more than a year.

Stuck in a pandemic in Canada, this summer, too, did not have time to escape.