Film premieres in February. Life movie about David Bowie, Dwayne Johnson and Marie Curie

Celebrity lives are always in the spotlight. In February, we will have the premiere of three biographical films at once: about a wrestler and a film actor, a rock star and a great scientist.

“Young Rock”

Young rock

USA, 2021, sitcom

Theme: warrior’s way

Premiere: 16 february

Seasons: 1

Series: eleven

Actors: Matthew Willig, Keiichi Enomoto, Brett Hazard, Uli Latukefu, Dwayne Johnson

The series “Young Rock” tells about the famous wrestler and film actor Dwayne Johnson [+–]

The series “Young Rock” causes a stir already because it tells about the famous wrestler and film actor Dwayne Johnson. The 49-year-old Skala is today the highest paid actor in Hollywood, almost no film with him at the box office failed. Probably for this reason, Dwayne decided to make money on his film biography, so he is producing it personally.

Young Rock / Young Rock (TV series 2021) Trailer [+–]

Actors Adrian Grul, Bradley Constant and Uli Latukefu reincarnated as Duane 10, 15 and 18 years old. Rock himself appears in the series.

Konstantin Rylev, editor of the department of culture: “In my opinion, the most interesting film is about Rock Johnson. Perhaps we are seeing an actor – the future president of the United States. Ukrainians are no stranger to this.”

In his teenage years, he was not a gift, often getting into the police for fights. What if your dad is a wrestling star? An episode is shown in which 10-year-old Skala came with his parents to a restaurant and tried to order a martini or tequila in front of them. Good boy!

Intriguing in the trailer is the fact that in 2032 Johnson is going to run for president of the United States. Perhaps he is filming this series about himself as a film biography of a future presidential candidate? Then this is the right decision – in Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky succeeded: first he starred in the role of Goloborodko, who became the head of state, and then he repeated this experience in life.

“The Story of a Man from the Stars”

Stardust

UK, Canada, 2020, musical drama

Theme: faith in your star

Premiere: February 11

Cast: Johnny Flynn, Jena Malone, Mark Maron

Another premiere talks about the life of David Bowie [+–]

In 1971, British singer David Bowie flew to the United States, where Mercury Records promised him a tour. However, in America, he finds out that only one employee of the company believes in his talent – Ron Oberman, who stunned the rocker with the fact that, due to confusion with documents, David cannot give full-fledged concerts here in support of the record. Ron tells an aspiring rock singer about the wild conditions: “Without a work visa and a union permit, and this was not done to you in London, you can only … talk. Do interviews, proving you are cool.” Plus club performances with a guitar. Everything!

David Bowie: A Story of a Man from the Stars / Statdust / Stardust – Trailer [+–]

The new record of David is incomprehensible to the Americans, and so is he. “Who is David Bowie?” – everyone here asks him. Rocker is confused. The only one who believes in him is Ron. “One hard-nosed devil is enough to change the world,” says Oberman and travels with the future star in a car around America.

Local customs officers, spectators, journalists make it clear that Bowie is different – a psycho, a freak in a half-female outfit. David finally dawns: for these American provincials, he is the Man of the Co-Stars. It was from this confrontation between the original artist and the townsfolk that Bowie’s character was born, his alter ego – Ziggy Stardust, who will become the hero of the breakthrough glam rock album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars in 1972.

The Bowie family did not approve of the film about him and forbade the use of his compositions, although the film contains many characteristic compositions of that time. The idea of ​​the picture: in the struggle you will find your name.

“Dangerous element”

Radioactive

UK, 2020, drama

Theme: ambivalence of scientific discoveries

Premiere: 25 February

Cast: Rosamund Pike, Sam Riley, Anya Taylor-Joy

“Dangerous Element” was opened by Maria Sklodowska-Curie [+–]

This is a screen version of a graphic novel about the scientist Maria Sklodowska-Curie (1867-1934), who, together with her husband at the end of the 19th century, discovered radiation and two elements – polonium and radium.

In 1903, she and her husband Pierre Curie received the Nobel Prize in Physics for the discovery of radiation. Pierre said in Stockholm: “I am one of those who believe that humanity will derive more benefit from these discoveries than harm.”

The picture tries to answer the question of whether this is really so. The film makes projections on the difficult future of these discoveries: on the one hand – nuclear power plants, on the other – Chernobyl and Hiroshima from Nagasaki.

Another “hero” of the film is the iron will of the ascetic of science, who overcame the prejudice of male scientists of that time. There was also a weakening of Mary’s religious faith under the influence of science. Perhaps this did not allow her to appreciate the ethical side of atomic discoveries?

Dangerous Element – Trailer [+–]

It is curious that her daughter Irene (who will also become a Nobel laureate) in the film was played by Anya Taylor-Joy, who shot so powerfully as the champion chess player in the TV series Queen’s Move.