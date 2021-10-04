Fortnite hints at crossover with Dwayne Johnson | Fortnite

Fortnite fans have discovered an odd resemblance between actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and the character The Foundation, recently introduced in Season 6 of Battle Royale Chapter 2. In the discussion of the hero on reddit, users noticed that his armor completely repeats the tattoos on the actor’s chest and shoulder.

Fans also saw Johnson’s connection with The Foundation in a video that the actor posted to his Instagram on March 16, the day the sixth season kicked off. In it, Johnson talked about how this day is very important for people around the world because of the connection between different cultures and generations. In a short monologue in front of the camera, he tried to express himself very figuratively and clearly made some hints, and at the end of the video he uttered the word “foundation”.

The sixth season of Fortnite Chapter 2 kicked off on March 16, dubbed “Wild Times” (Primal). According to the plot, during the “Final Crisis” event, the heroes managed to seal the Epicenter. However, at the last moment, he released an energy that destroyed all modern technology, returning him to primitive times. In the new season, the developers have changed the landscape of the map, added wild animals to the game, as well as new types of weapons and skins.