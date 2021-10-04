Founded by actress Reese Witherspoon, TV series maker is thinking about selling

Hello Sunshine, founded by Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon, has begun looking into selling it. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing knowledgeable sources.

As part of the deal, Hello Sunshine can be valued at $ 1 billion, the newspaper’s interlocutors noted. According to one of them, the company began exploring the possibility of a sale in recent months after attracting interest from several potential buyers, including Apple.

Hello Sunshine is working with investment banks on the sale, WSJ sources said. There is no guarantee that the company will find a buyer, the newspaper emphasizes.

Advertising on Forbes

Favorite blonde in Hollywood. How Reese Witherspoon became one of the most influential women in cinema from rom-com star

Hello Sunshine has produced Big Little Lies for HBO and The Morning Show for the Apple TV + streaming service. The company also owns Reese’s Book Club, which exists in the form of a website and an app.

Among the owners of Hello Sunshine are Witherspoon herself, her husband Jim Toth and their partner Seth Rhodsky, WSJ notes. The company is also owned by telecommunications conglomerate AT&T, the charity Emerson Collective founded by Steve Jobs’ widow Lauren Powell Jobs, and the management of Hello Sunshine.

How Reese Witherspoon, Margot Robbie and Charlize Theron made the Forbes list for feminism

Hello Sunshine has not disclosed its financial performance, WSJ notes. However, Time magazine wrote in April that the company plans to move towards profitability for the first time this year.

Hello Sunshine may want to buy streaming companies looking for high-profile projects, writes WSJ. Amazon in May agreed to buy the Hollywood film studio MGM (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer), which owns the rights to the James Bond films, for $ 8.45 billion, including debt. AT&T in the same month announced the creation of a joint streaming service with the owner of the television channel Discovery.