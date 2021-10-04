Gamers argue over the obese Thor from the game God of War

Gamers have started battles over the obese Thor from the video game God of War: Ragnarok, who wears a red beard and shows the public a round naked belly. If some commentators found the character too well-fed, others are sure: this is what the ideal god of thunder from Scandinavian mythology looks like, who tucked the hero Chris Hemsworth from the Marvel universe into his belt.

Computer game developer Santa Monica Studio showed gamers several character designs for the computer game God of War (God of War: Ragnarok), which is scheduled for release in 2022. After the presentation of the PlayStation Showcase, a gallery with images of the heroes of ancient Greek mythology – the younger titan Kratos, the goddess of fertility Freya, the god of thunder and lightning Thor and many others – appeared on the developer’s official page on Instagram.

The last of the characters, a corpulent Thor with a stern look, a bare belly and red hair, holding a Mjolnir hammer, has caused an active controversy among many gamers registered on Twitter.

The opinions of the commentators were very divided: some saw in the Torah a beer fan who had not come to work for too long due to quarantine. Some social media users (especially Marvel fans) could not come to terms with the image of the god of thunder without muscles: critics considered that the fat Thor cannot be strong.

Why does Thor look like a fat, unemployed dude? – surprised social network user with a pseudonym KoK… Lockdown did not spare the god of thunder, – joked gamer with nickname Gaurav…

Other commentators defended the developers: gamers noticed that many men claiming to be the strongest do not have prominent muscle relief.

People say he’s “fat” and all that. People have no idea what real functional strength looks like. The chiseled muscles are for appearance only. This is one of the strongest men on Earth, Mark Henry. Looks fat, right? Perhaps he can crush your head like a melon – wrote commentator with nickname TL_nik0n…

The dispute escalated into real battles, where not only photos of outstanding athletes were used, but also shots from comics. Some Twitter users have reminded critics that gods don’t need a pumped-up press.

Those who say that this Thor does not look strong should remember that he is a god. His strength does not lie in muscles, he may literally have no bones, but be able to lift a mountain. Unless you are expecting something like this, – added gamer with a pseudonym Baro llyonesse…

Many commentators went even further and showed what the original Thor from Norse mythology looks like. According to gamers, the thunder god did indeed wear red hair and boast a tight physique.

Reminds me of the images of the Scandinavian gods in Valhalla. Old school and tidy. Thor in my book is red, – wrote Twitter user with nickname Vera…

The commentator showed the cover of the book, on which Thor (bottom left) does indeed look like a large red-haired man.

Most commentators decided that the corpulent Thor from God of War (God of War: Ragnarok) really looked like a real character, and gamers’ portrayal of the brawny god of thunder created the “perfect” films from the Marvel film studio.

This image is much closer to how Thor is depicted in Norse mythology. Marvel Thor is not like the original Norwegian Thor, – spoke out social network user with a nickname Tom…

Indeed, some moviegoers have compared the red-haired Thor with the belly to the well-known character of Chris Hemsworth from the Thor film series – a blonde with a mountain of muscles.

Thor has always been portrayed in mythology as an obese boy, you are all just accustomed to Hemsworth, – added alias commentator Spoons…

It seems to defend the honor of the obese character, jokes were used in which Chris’s Thor becomes closer to the original.

Thor forgot his daily exercise in Asgard during quarantine, and here’s the result! – ironicized commentator with nickname antoonwerk…

