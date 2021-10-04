Go on dates this summer in fiery imagery (literally) like Rihanna

This summer, Rihanna and her boyfriend, A $ AP Rocky, are constantly hitting the paparazzi’s lenses, surprising fans with their dating looks every time (the singer does most of it). A pink fluffy hat with a slip dress and a sheepskin coat at +25 was now followed in the literal sense of the word by a fiery shirt.

This model with a fiery print is from the latest Vetements collection. Rihanna could easily afford to dress in her from head to toe, or at least choose more obvious things – for example, The Devil Doesn’t Wear Prada T-shirt. However, the singer modestly combines fashion hits with vintage finds and basic items of her wardrobe.

Rihanna wore a striped Missoni bikini top, ultrashort denim shorts, black heeled sandals, a new favorite Briony Raymond medallion and other embellishments under a half-open shirt on a date with A $ AP Rocky in Miami, taking with her a Fendi baguette bag, embroidered with sequins.

Do you dare to follow Rihanna’s example? However, fiery prints are not so common. However, while summer is in full swing, take inspiration from the singer and, on a date (or an evening with your friends), try repeating a bold combination of a bright shirt plus short shorts. Here are three images that you can create with them following the example of Rihanna.

