Golovin’s 100th match for Monaco: scored, gave an assist, but was injured – 10/04/2021

PSG gave a small chance to the pursuers – the team with Messi, Neymar and Mbappe lost to Rennes. Thanks to this, Monaco reduced the gap to 10 points – and thanks for this, among other things, must be given to Alexander Golovin, who played his 100th game for the French club.

In the match against Bordeaux, the Russian midfielder scored a goal and an assist. In the first half, Golovin made a good free kick – it reached the French national team player Aurelien Tchuameni, who opened the scoring.

At the beginning of the second half, Alexander ran into a quick attack with Wissam Ben-Yedder, got a good pass and threw Benoit Costil. There is a second ball this season!

However, not everything is so good. Already in the 57th minute, Alexander was replaced – injury. It is not yet clear how serious the damage is and whether Golovin will be able to play for the Russian national team in the next matches. However, even without the Russian, Monaco brought the matter to the point of defeat – Ben-Yedder scored third.

In recent matches, Sofian Diop, Sasha’s rival in position, has become more active. He scored against Clermont in the last round and made an assist in the Europa League match against Real Sociedad. And now the injured Russian was replaced with Diop, but Golovin played a rather bright match – and showed who is the main one here.