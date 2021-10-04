Guy Ritchie, Johnny Depp, Johnny Depp’s daughter, “Two Towers” – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

A review of new products for wide distribution: the brutal Guy Ritchie, “Lord of the Flies” in space, Johnny Depp with a camera, Jeffrey Dean Morgan in a Catholic horror, a detective thriller about Japanese super-witchcraft.

“Human anger”

Guy Ritchie makes America on its own – in every sense – the field. The daring British entertainer took a French film from 2004 and made something completely different out of it: a myrrh-streaming testosterone action movie in the best traditions of old American cinema. With a lone hero who rarely speaks and shoots accurately, a wild gang, gangsters, a motive for righteous retribution, robberies, violence, shooting, Johnny Cash on the soundtrack and similar male joys. In general, unfortunately, this is no longer the case in Hollywood. And if they do, then they are not. It’s good that we have Guy Ritchie. (Review)

“Great”

Photo: kinopoisk.ru

A rare opportunity to admire Johnny Depp in these sorrowful times. Yes, and in the lead role. Moreover, in such a one, which (especially in the present mournful times) suits him like a glove. Johnny, who is now experiencing not the best life and career period, plays the famous photographer William Eugene Smith in his declining years. Wounded during the American offensive against Japan, William Eugene suffers from depression, alcoholism and drug addiction. He receives an unexpected invitation to return to the Land of the Rising Sun to report on how a large plant is poisoning the population of the small town of Minamata with waste and has the audacity to deny it.

Tired of human abomination and himself, disappointed in everything in the world, the photographer at first unlocks, but in the end is tempted by the opportunity to revive his talent and accepts the offer of a pretty Japanese woman who suddenly appeared on the doorstep. Arriving at the place, he is gradually imbued with the ideas of the struggle of the unfortunate for justice and proudly refuses to bribe the cynical owner of a malicious enterprise. The latter, of course, is not idle and in every possible way interferes with the noble American. But he does not give up and creates a reportage-masterpiece, which is destined to become a classic of documentary photography (see “Tomoko Uemura in the Bath”).

The film “The Great” (it’s actually called Minamata), conscientiously recounting the real story, can hardly be called particularly exciting, but with its frankness and humanistic pathos, seasoned with pessimistic intonation, it deserves sympathy. Johnny Depp, again.

Generation Voyager

Photo: kinopoisk.ru

Humanity of the future again makes the Earth uninhabitable and begins to look into the sky. And he discovers a planet suitable for migration there. True, it takes 80 years to get to it. Therefore, scientists equip an expedition of genetically flawless children on a long journey, whose grandchildren should become a generation of alien pioneers. Together with them, a tired earth explorer, played by Colin Farrell, is sent to look after and educate. It is necessary to educate in a special way: for the reason sounded above, scientists do not trust human nature, and the poor fellows are fed from childhood with some kind of rubbish that dulls emotions and hormones.

Of course, once – for all the declared “thoughtfulness” with all sorts of “defense systems” – the wards discover this and rebel. The fall to the ridiculously fragile “rationalistic” regime becomes a matter of time. When this happens, the rebellious teenagers, of course, split into two factions. Moderate “Mensheviks” under the leadership of Ty Sheridan from Prepare Player One and Lily-Rose Depp, who joined him, propose to rethink some of the radical provisions of their mission and carry it out. The “Bolsheviks” led by Finn Whitehead (“Dunkirk”), whose face says from the first shot that he is a scoundrel and a nutcase, urge to destroy everything to the ground, and then enjoy life.

Young prodigies, regardless of factional affiliation, behave so idiotically that it is not a new Lord of the Flies that comes out (the corresponding application clearly shines through), but another poor relative of the Hunger Games – only in space.

“Vicious connection”

Photo: kinopoisk.ru

An Italian drama about another family who is unhappy in their own way. However, not so in its own way. To be honest, she is quite ordinary unhappy. The husband leaves his wife for his mistress, the wife freaks out, all this has an unhealthy effect on the children. Then, due to weakness of character and because of the desire to devote more time to communicating with children, the husband returns, and he and his wife live without love until old age, and there another unpleasant incident occurs, forcing them to reopen the lingering sores. The film is distinguished by a ragged chronology: we are thrown into the past, where passions seethe and erupt, then into the present, where the volcano of passions has calmed down, but is about to wake up. And it’s no different anymore. Household appliances.

“Dark: Monsters Behind the Bend”

Photo: kinopoisk.ru

Several schoolchildren, 13-14 years old, go somewhere along a narrow forest road by bus. Suddenly, an unexpected obstacle appears ahead. The driver takes a detour, and in vain. Because soon they are all taken hostage by a thug who escaped from prison. And then the bus stalls in the middle of an abandoned tunnel, and a terrible bloodthirsty monster appears from the darkness. Until this moment and for some time after the film, everything is going well: the atmosphere is pleasant, and the characters-kids have it, the scumbag is colorful, the monster is cute, the soft synthesizer soundtrack unobtrusively caresses the ear. And then, alas, everything rolls into monotonous running through the dark dungeons. It’s a pity, it started so well.

“Supernatural”

Photo: kinopoisk.ru

A cool female cop with problems in her personal life is investigating the mysterious murder of a Japanese woman. Examination shows that the body is allegedly already a thousand years old, and the oddities do not end there. All this, as it turns out later, is associated with special Japanese witchcraft, but not so much mystical character as superhero (and super villainous). Movie debut Joe Sill, who previously created commercials for Apple, NASA and Tesla, tried to cross a detective thriller with an alternative dark superhero, and cross it, but none of the components were able to work properly. Probably due to lack of experience and competence. It seems that the concept is also curious, and visually, in some places, it’s just great, given the clearly meager budget, but due to the weak scenario – where a supervillain, for example, became a supervillain because his mother did not love him – does not catch at all.

“The wicked”

Photo: kinopoisk.ru

The once famous journalist, who flushed his career down the toilet, trades in small-town pseudo-mystical jaundice. Until one day she witnesses a true miracle: the deaf-mute girl gains a voice and hearing and begins to heal people for the glory of the Virgin Mary. Whereas in reality she is possessed by an evil spirit. Again, a very promising movie at first. Catholic horror in the spirit of “Omen”, with requests for comments on several topics at once, including religious fanaticism and the nature of the miracle. Starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan exudes charisma. There is even a funny joke about cow ass and Metallica. But by the middle of the film, the film is bogged down in clichés and openly lazy decisions. Instead of tackling the image of a possessed saint that holds great potential, the film prefers to throw banal scarecrows at the viewer, which, of course, is much easier. Naturally, he also does not work out to articulate at least one comment, and to top it off, the charisma of Jeffrey Dean Morgan dims out of boredom.

“Rufus: Chronicles of a Fairy Land”

Photo: kinopoisk.ru

On the position of “no claim to children cinema” this week – a Franco-American film about a touching, but so-so-drawn animal with horns, which a couple of teenagers are helping to return to prosperity in his magical land. They are helped in this by a shaggy infantile superwizard in a shabby leather cloak. It gets in the way – of course, an evil sorceress. Cheap graphics, humor of the same kind, antics, replaying and other signs of honest hack. Better to show your kids something from proven classics.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers”

The second part of the outstanding Peter Jackson trilogy is already on our big screens. True, the repeated premiere of The Fellowship of the Ring has already grieved fans of the great fantasy epic J.R.R. Tolkien. As it turned out, despite the information that appeared earlier, the widely announced 4K versions did not reach us. So you have to be content with a regular digital copy. And the expediency of going to the cinema in this regard raises great doubts.

Also on the screens: the Russian fantastic comedy “Love and Monsters”; another Russian science fiction comedy “Moscow Does Not Exist”; Russian mystical thriller “The Long Way Home”; collection of children’s animation “CARTOON in the cinema 125. Friends for the whole head”.