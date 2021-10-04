Haley Atwell couldn’t resist the feminine charms of Tom Cruise

According to The Sun, Hayley and Tom became close on the set of the blockbuster Mission: Impossible 7. It was impossible not to notice a woman with a bust of the fifth size, dashingly performing dangerous stunts.

Even Tom Cruise could not resist the feminine charms of 37-year-old actress Hayley Atwell (“The First Avenger”, Woody Allen’s melodrama “Cassandra’s Dream”).

Surprisingly, while studying at the theater school in London, the teachers unanimously repeated that with such an appearance Atwell nothing shines.

The poor thing also suffered from her magnificent forms at school. Her classmates smiled at her for nothing, called Hayley Fatwell (Hayley Fat Woman), and when she started playing rugby – Hulk Atwell. Because of this, at one time the girl doubted if she was a man.

But later everything fell into place. The writer made our heroine a woman Gabrielle Bisset-Smith… Unfortunately, they broke up in 2012. Since then, Hayley’s novels have evolved into short stories. She herself swears, assuring that she prefers independence. However, she no longer closes her Twitter and Instagram from annoying fans, as in 2015, and does not threaten to sue hackers who post her purely personal photos on the Internet. Maybe catching live bait?