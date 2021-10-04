Have sunk! Johnny Depp is ready to play Jack Sparrow at children’s parties – oKino.ua

Tanya Goncharenko. September 28, 2021

The legendary Captain Jack Sparrow – a character from the movie “Pirates of the Caribbean” exists only thanks to Johnny Depp.

The actor is not going to say goodbye to his character, even though after the scandal surrounding his divorce from Amber Heard, the actor was canceled on all fronts. Including, he was turned away by Disney, to whom he brought billions of dollars as Jack Sparrow.

Depp is all the same, is going to transform into the famous pirate and “will never leave him”, even if such an opportunity is only at children’s birthdays.

The actor made a similar statement during a press conference at the San Sebastian Film Festival before being awarded a special Donostia Awards for his contribution to the development of the film industry, according to Comic Book.

“I suppose this is the positive side of me giving birth to characters like Captain Jack or any other character I am lucky enough to play in a strange way. I am ready to go to your child’s birthday party in the form of Sparrow,” said Depp.

“I don’t need company for this. I can just do it myself and no one can take it away from me. When the opportunity presents itself, I can visit people and places where smiles and laughter are at stake. This is what is important. the most important in the world, “the actor said.