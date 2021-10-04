Horner: Max values ​​absolute honesty in a relationship

Christian Horner stressed that in a working relationship with Max Verstappen there are no difficulties due to such qualities of the Dutch driver as openness and sincerity.

Verstappen made his debut in Red Bull Racing in 2016, and won the first race behind the wheel of the team’s car, winning the Spanish Grand Prix. Since then, this cooperation has only grown stronger, and now, five years later, Max is fighting with Lewis Hamilton for the championship title.

“Max is probably one of the most straightforward riders I have ever worked with, and this is due to two characteristics of his character, – said Horner on the British TV channel 4. – He values ​​absolute honesty and sincerity. At the same time, in public, he will not demonstrate this too clearly, as he is a rather secretive person.

I guess when you spend a lot of time with him and find out what Max Verstappen really is, it turns out that he is a nice young man, completely devoted to racing. He is hungry for victories and is very motivated – I don’t think I’ve ever met such a determined driver.

Therefore, in terms of working with him, everything is simple: you sit down, conduct an open dialogue, and he will listen to you. He may have his own opinion that is different from yours, but in the end you will always find a solution. He will never conceal anything in himself, there will be no understatement. You solve all the issues and move on. “

In the battle for the title, led by Verstappen and Hamilton, there were two unpleasant episodes: they collided on the track at Silverstone, for which the Briton was fined, and then in Monza, where Max was already punished. With seven races to go to the end of the season, the Mercedes driver leads the individual classification by just two points.

“Of course, after Silverstone Max was extremely upset, because there he put so much effort, winning the sprint on Saturday,” commented the head of Red Bull Racing. – It is clear that the situation on the track was very acute and ended in a collision, and the accident was serious, the overloads reached 51g.

But Max quickly recovered and on Monday said: “If today I had to go to the start, I could do it.”

As for Monza, these two guys are fighting for the championship title, for the main trophy in world motorsport, and that incident should not have happened. But Max had a problem at the pit stop, then Lewis had a hitch in the pits, and that’s why they converged in the first corner when Lewis left the pit lane. Inevitably, it ended the way it ended, but most importantly, both riders are fine. “