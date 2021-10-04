How and where you can buy cryptocurrency legally and without commission

By
Sharla Hamblin
-
0
173

Cryptoexchange
Photo: http://www.free2ex.ru/

Did you know that Belarus has developed legislation in the field of cryptocurrencies and that legal crypto exchanges work? Today we will analyze what opportunities this opens up for ordinary investors and traders, of whom there are the majority among our readers. And we will do this using the example of the FREE2EX crypto exchange, popular in Belarus, because hundreds of assets are available to its clients: from traditional cryptocurrencies to tokenized shares of international pharmaceutical companies.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here