How and where you can buy cryptocurrency legally and without commission

Did you know that Belarus has developed legislation in the field of cryptocurrencies and that legal crypto exchanges work? Today we will analyze what opportunities this opens up for ordinary investors and traders, of whom there are the majority among our readers. And we will do this using the example of the FREE2EX crypto exchange, popular in Belarus, because hundreds of assets are available to its clients: from traditional cryptocurrencies to tokenized shares of international pharmaceutical companies.

First, briefly about FREE2EX. This Belarusian platform has already won the trust of users in the CIS, thanks to its security and favorable conditions for depositing and withdrawing funds. FREE2EX works directly with banks, so the commission for buying crypto from a card is only 2.95%, and replenishment by bank transfer is completely free.

On FREE2EX you can legally buy most of the popular cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, ether, tezer and others. Moreover, all the cryptocurrency that goes to the exchange is checked for purity, therefore, FREE2EX clients are protected from the purchase of “gray” cryptocurrency. Safety and legality are above all.

FREE2EX is constantly adding new assets and functionality. In September 2021, there were as many as three such innovations: 8 new cryptocurrencies in different pairs, more than 40 tokenized assets, and leveraged trading.

FREE2EX adds popular Polkadot, Cardano, Cosmos, Tron and more coins

Many investors are still limited to bitcoin and ether, but in vain: cryptocurrencies from the top 20 often show much more impressive growth. For example, the price of Cardano (ADA) in August-September 2021 increased by 150% in anticipation of the launch of smart contracts.

Cardano is one of 9 cryptocurrencies with a capitalization of over $ 1 billion that have been available on FREE2EX since the end of September. The list also includes Polkadot, Cosmos, Neo, TRON, Stellar, and the Dai and USD Coin stablecoins.

All of these assets can be traded in pairs with USD, EUR, USDT, as well as most in pairs with Bitcoin.

4 major altcoins with 0% commission

In October, FREE2EX is holding a special promotion: 0% trading commission on one of the leading cryptocurrencies every week. Choose a coin and buy it for dollars, euros or cryptocurrency without commission. Here is the schedule of the promotion when you can buy and sell coins without commission:

● Polkadot: October 1-10;

● Cardano: October 11-17;

● Tron: from 18 to 24 October;

● Stellar: October 25 to 31.

Don’t miss the moment, now is a great opportunity to buy cryptocurrency or start making money on rate fluctuations without paying any trading commission. In order to take advantage of this advantageous opportunity, you must first register at FREE2EX and top up your account. Registration takes 5-10 minutes, and you can top up your account without leaving your home.

Tokenized stocks, gold and indices

FREE2EX was one of the first regulated crypto exchanges to launch the so-called tokenized assets – a special type of token whose price is tied to the price of stocks, oil, gold, etc. Such tokens make it possible to benefit from price increases in different markets with minimal costs.

There are already over 40 tokenized assets on FREE2EX:

● Commodities: oil, gas, gold, silver;

● Currency pairs: EUR / USD, GBP / USD, USD / CAD, GBP / JPY, etc .;

● Shares: Apple, Microsoft, Facebook, IBM, Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, etc .;

● Cryptocurrency: BTC / USD, BTC / EUR, ETH / USD, ETH / EUR, etc .;

● Indices: S&P 500, DOW JONES, NASDAQ, etc.

Particularly attractive is the fact that all of these assets have available leverage (leverage) from 3x (for cryptocurrencies) to 500x (Currency pairs).

Leverage is the leveraged funds that the crypto exchange provides to the user so that he can open larger trades. For example, you have only 1000 euros, but thanks to leverage, you will be able to trade in the amount of 500,000 euros. Thanks to leverage, traders will be able to maximize profits from successful transactions and, at the same time, reduce risks when trading the most volatile assets.

By the way, one more good news for those who are going to use leverage. In October, FREE2EX will return all trading commissions from leveraged transactions. Refunds will be made in the form of cashback and will be credited in tokens once a week.

7 reasons to trade on FREE2EX

● Fully regulated crypto exchange;

● Client funds are protected;

● Fast deposit and withdrawal of funds;

● Free account replenishment by bank transfer;

● Professional level trading terminal and 11 types of orders;

● All necessary documents for financial and tax reporting;

● Caring customer support – ask us any question, we will help.

Sign up now, choose the assets that are most suitable for you and enjoy all the benefits of a legally regulated crypto exchange.

In the Republic of Belarus, tokens are not provided by the state and are not a means of payment. Activities related to transactions (operations) with tokens are associated with a high level of risk of complete loss of funds and other objects of civil rights (investments) transferred in exchange for tokens. The legal regulation of transactions with tokens does not have a uniform approach, and the consequences of such transactions may have different legal assessments in different states.

* Each user is responsible for compliance with the laws of their country.

