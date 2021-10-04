How Ben Affleck’s Batman Will Affect Robert Pattinson’s Hero

Batman has a pretty interesting story on the big screen, as there are both extremely successful projects and those in which the character was harshly criticized either for misunderstanding the essence of the hero, or simply for poor performance.

After the success of the trilogy “The Dark Knight“Christopher Nolan, DC Cinematic Universe Reveals Batman In The Movie”Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice“, Where Bruce Wayne is played by Ben Affleck. Although the film was not very well received by critics, Affleck’s performance was extremely high quality, after which he reprized the role of Batman in “Suicide squad” and “Justice League“. Speaking of the latter: the recent release “Justice league“Zach Snydea rekindled interest in his never-before-seen solo film. Affleck was supposed to direct and star, but after some problems and big changes in the DC MCU, the project was canceled and Warner Bros. hired Robert Pattinson for the role of Batman, and Matt Reeves was chosen to direct the film with his participation.

After the #MakeTheBatfleckMovie fan campaign was trending on Twitter, especially now that the director’s cut “Justice league”Was released, many questions have arisen about how this Batman movie could fit into the DC multiverse with Pattinson in the lead role. It is known that the villain of that film with Affleck was supposed to be Deathstroke performed by Joe Manganiello, but more importantly, the events of the tape were associated with the Arkham Asylum.

The DC Universe decided to skip the Batman origin story and immediately introduced the character as already a seasoned hero. As such, this version of the Dark Knight has already faced different villains, even if it was off-screen. On the other hand, Pattinson’s version is young Bruce Wayne, who is only his second year fighting crime in Gotham, which means he still has a lot to learn and face many criminals, and we know that in “BatmanMatt Reeves will feature at least Catwoman, Penguin and Riddler.

The DC multiverse allows different versions of the same character to exist, and “Flash“Is a confirmation of this, because there will be two versions of Batman at once – performed by Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck. It turns out that a solo film “Batman“With Ben Affleck will not affect the Pattinson reboot in any way, simply because they are different Batmen, shown at different times and at different points in their lives.

While fate “Batman“With Ben Affleck remains unknown,”Batman»Matt Reeves will be released on March 4, 2022.