How celebrities quit drinking :: Health :: RBC Style

Recognizing and addressing alcohol dependence can be difficult. Finding out how the stars did it, who eventually gave up the destructive habit

Alcohol consumption greatly weakens health, hits the immune system, provokes gastrointestinal diseases, negatively affects the psyche, and also has a bad effect on blood vessels. According to WHO, 3 million people die every year due to alcohol [1]… It’s hard to recognize addiction. A drinking person can look quite presentable: going to work, raising children. But in his free time, he is not able to stop if he has a glass in his hands. The stars began to talk about their difficult experience. It turned out that even living in a house with a dimensionless bar, it is really possible to quit drinking.

Ben Affleck

The actor talks quite frankly about how he fought and continues to fight alcohol addiction. [2]… He first entered a rehabilitation center in 2001. In 2012, Ben Affleck commented on this experience: “I was 29 years old when I got into this establishment. I hung out a lot and felt no boundaries. I had to do this to clear my head and understand who I really want to be. “

According to the artist, for many years he managed to keep the balance – to drink a couple of glasses at dinner, until it turned into a daily ritual. In 2020 Affleck admitted that he visited the rehabilitation center two more times. [3]… And even for the Oscar, he took with him a coach who helped the actor to hold out without alcohol that evening. [4]…

Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper decided to quit drinking when he was also 29 years old. According to the actor, the habit of drinking regularly began to affect his work, and he had to make a choice. “If I continued, I would simply sabotage my own life,” Bradley Cooper told GQ magazine. Cooper compensated for the lack of alcohol with work, without abandoning a single project. [5]…

Kate moss

Kate Moss also quit drinking. The model has been the epitome of the “bad girl” throughout the 2000s. For her passion for partying, friends even gave her the nickname Tank. However, all this is now behind us. According to relatives of the model, in recent years she has given up alcohol altogether. In an interview with NBC, Kate Moss said: “I go to bed early, drink a lot of water, not much coffee and try to reduce the number of cigarettes.” She admits that she is strongly supported by friends, including DJ Fat Tony – it was he who helped singer Boy George to cope with alcohol addiction. [6]

Lily allen

In the podcast of the same DJ, Lily Allen admitted that in 2016 she realized that it was time to quit drinking. By that time, she could drink a bottle of vodka in a day, mixing it with tonic. Her marriage collapsed along with her career, and one by one friends began to turn away from her. According to Allen herself, the path was not smooth, there were breakdowns [7]…

And in the summer of 2020, the singer published a post on her Instagram: “The Year of Sobriety! I am grateful for my health and happiness! ” [7]… For comparison, Allen posted before and after pictures after she quit drinking. The difference was already visible. Around the same time, the star also gave up cigarettes. [8]… In the latest photos on social networks, Lily Allen is no longer recognizable. She looks great, has lost weight, plays in the theater, has two children and looks happy.

© Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

Sia

Sia became addicted to alcohol before gaining popularity. In an interview with James Cordon, she said: “I’ve already been a singer for 10 or 11 years. I had little recognition. And I was addicted to alcohol and hard drugs. At some point I decided to lead a sober lifestyle, I no longer wanted to be an artist, because I was becoming famous and this destabilized me. ” [9]

Siya had many reasons to become addicted to a bottle: constant migraines and pains, lack of fulfillment, diagnosed bipolar disorder, the death of her boyfriend who was hit by a car, and nevertheless, since 2010, the singer no longer drinks. [10]

In exchange, she received the impossible: a career and success. For a long time, the star retained a mysterious image and hid her face behind long bangs. True, for the last year, Sia stopped wearing a black and white wig, and apparently finally resigned herself to her status as a pop star.

© Vincent Sandoval / Getty Images

Steve Tyler

Aerosmith frontman Steve Tyler confesses to GQ that he is “on the road to sobriety” for the fourth time [11]… The musician said that he avoided rehabilitation centers for a long time, as he was afraid that the treatment would deprive him of his creativity. However, only an ultimatum from other members of the group – “either he starts treatment, or it’s over” – helped him to realize the problem. “It’s funny that I was told about this by those guys who themselves had a pretty dashing leisure time,” Tyler admitted, “but I’m grateful to them, otherwise I would never have come out.” The artist claims that without this decision he would probably have already died.

© Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images

Miley Cyrus

The singer and actress also revealed in an interview with Variety that she is leading a sober lifestyle. The reason was the operation on the ligaments. By the way, we wrote here how alcohol can affect the voice.

© David Crotty / Getty Images

Thanks to psychotherapy, the singer wondered about the history of her family, the addictions of her parents and why she herself ended up next to the bottle. After that, Cyrus decided to give up alcohol. “It’s really difficult,” Miley admits, “especially when you’re young. There is a certain stigma that you are not fun. But now I like the fact that in the morning I wake up 100%. I don’t like getting up rumpled. I want to wake up every day ready for a new day. ” [12]