How Dwayne Scala Johnson touched 102-year-old lady with cute congratulations

Fast and Furious movie franchise star Dwayne Johnson touchingly congratulated 102-year-old fan Marie Grover on her birthday, which delighted the old woman and part of the actor’s audience. Due to her old age, the birthday girl practically did not recognize the wrestler, but she answered him with such emotions that she moved the Rock.

Dwayne Johnson, the highest paid actor according to Forbes of 2020 and star of the Fast and Furious movie franchise, did not change traditions and congratulated his fan named Marie Grover on her 102nd birthday. The former wrestler met an elderly woman two years ago: earlier, Medialeaks told how Scala first recorded a festive address, touching not only the birthday girl, but also numerous fans.

This time, the athlete began the video with an address to the old woman: Dwayne explained that the annual video congratulation was important both for Marie Grover and for himself.

This is one of the most special videos I will be doing in the whole year. Probably one of the most special videos I will make in my entire life. This special lady turns 102 today, ”Johnson said.

Judging by the footage, the old woman did not recognize the Rock, but after prompting from her family she was sincerely delighted to meet him. The former wrestler sang lines from the popular song Happy Birthday to You to Marie Grover, after which the old woman was moved and embarrassed, covering her wrinkled face with her hand.

It seems that at this moment both interlocutors were moved: the birthday girl did not hesitate to express emotions, and Dwayne remembered her grandmother – Lie Maivia, who passed away in 2008. According to the athlete, Marie Grover really became close and replaced his close relative.

You are a fighter, you are so strong and so beautiful. Happy birthday, Grandma! I don’t have a grandmother. It would be nice if she was, but I have you. You are my grandmother, you are my grandmother! – continued the artist.

The video ended with an answering song in gratitude to Johnson and an old lady laughing loudly.

Some of the commentators on Twitter could not pass by and complimented the old lady’s charm. Oh my gosh. She’s just adorable! Happy Birthday Granny Grover! Many platform users have noted the sincerity in the words of Dwayne Johnson, who, with an audience of millions, seems to be trying to get closer to the fans.