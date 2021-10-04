How Meir of Easttown Dictates New Beauty Standards

Mare of Easttown was released on HBO. In this tape, Kate Winslet brilliantly plays a woman detective who is tired of being surprised. Meir is one of those women who entered the burning hut and stopped the galloping horse. An extinct look, an almost indifferent attitude to her appearance … Well, what should a woman look like, whose father shot himself and whose son-addicted recently hanged himself. Who does she owe and what does she owe when her life is crumbling?

And no one criticizes the heroine for growing roots, on the contrary, this image plunges us even more into her tragedy, revealing details of life that are not customary to talk about openly in cinema.

Asya Ilyina, international stylist, ambassador of the brand No1Hairpin

It is remarkable that visual patterns have begun to gravitate back to real and natural images. Regrown roots, “stale” hair, lack of make-up and a tired look just emphasize the real state of the heroine. It seems to me that the image is amazingly assembled when the picture looks realistic, and not “like in a movie”, when everything is on fire, and the heroine with evening make-up and styling. By the way, it is much more difficult for make-up artists to make a “tired woman’s” make-up than a “fresh” one, since all products are visually “beautified” anyway, if it is not a specialized theatrical make-up. The clothes are also chosen very precisely: the everyday outfit of all Americans, straight 100% real life style.

Marina Miusova, head of the anti-age department of the Lazer Jazz clinic, trainer of Aptos and Regenlab companies

In my opinion, the image of the main character is amazingly woven. But as an expert in the field of dermatocosmetology, with a couple of angles of Kate Winslet, some points are thrown: this is the area of ​​the upper and lower eyelids, as well as the chin area. It is the eyelids that most often give out the woman’s age. If you fantasize, then I would prefer procedures with a relatively quick rehabilitation, since the heroine leads an active social life and is engaged in important business. Fractional rejuvenation for both eyelids, injections of polylactic acid or Radiesse to strengthen the oval of the face, as well as to improve skin turgor. For working with the submental area, I would suggest hardware techniques (Ulthera or Fraxel). Modern technologies give a quick, visible and lasting result with very quick rehabilitation. Our Meir would hardly have fallen out of her crazy pace of life.

Alexander Chelyubeev, stylist

Mare of Easttown is a great series for detective, drama and … Kate Winslet fans. Many are accustomed to seeing her in the form of a pretty and aristocratic young lady, but not here. In the series, the heroine Kate is an average “aunt”, depressed, with long-standing complexes, but at the same time with a sense of empathy and a good intelligence of a detective, to whom you immediately become sympathetic. Kate, as an actress with the status of a romantic heroine, goes further here. She is not afraid to be ugly, middle-aged and unsuccessful, which is not given to many. For this she got 100 points, and 100 points for the operator who sees beauty in an age face and makes an ordinary woman into a character who you empathize with in her attempt to achieve truth and be happy.

Prepared by Sergey Gorbunov