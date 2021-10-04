How Russian footballers played in Europe – Alexander Golovin, Alexander Kokorin, Denis Cheryshev

Another week has passed for Russian footballers abroad. It’s time to check how successful the guys were.

Alexander Golovin, AS Monaco

Championship of France Golovin was injured in the match against Bordeaux 18 HOURS AGO

Against Sociedad – 25 minutes, against Bordeaux – goal + pass and injury

The main Russian star in Europe spent a busy week. At first, Alexander had no influence on the game of the Monegasques in the match against Real Sociedad (1: 1), and over the weekend he dealt with Bordeaux (3: 0). In the Europa League match, Golovin managed to give 8 assists, and each turned out to be accurate. In the allotted quarter of an hour, the footballer made 22 touches of the ball.

But Golovin got a lot from Golovin: first he organized the first goal of Aurelien Tchuameni, and then he thrust it himself. The story has a sad end: in the 57th minute, Alexander was replaced due to injury – it is not yet clear how serious everything is, and whether Golovin will help the Russian national team in the October World Cup selection matches.

Alexander Golovin, AS Monaco Photo: Getty Images

Alexander Kokorin, Fiorentina

Against Napoli – 13 minutes

Incredible progress – Alexander spent 13 minutes on the field in the match against Napole! More this season, Kokorin was not trusted yet. During this time, the legend of “violets” made the traditional seven touches, once won a horse fight, but did not manage to break through the goal of David Ospina. Lucky Colombian!

How are the other footballers from Russia doing?

Oleksiy Miranchuk stayed away from the destruction of Atalanta by Milan. The Rossoneri played the whole game, conceding two optional goals at the very end. Unfortunately, not from Alexey – he did not enter the field, as in the previous three matches. It seems that the Russian national team midfielder is having real problems in Bergamo.

Denis Cheryshev was injured in the fourth round of La Liga and has already missed four matches. This week the Real Madrid pupil did not take part in the enchanting game with Cadiz, which ended in a 0-0 draw.

Fedor Kudryashov spent all 90 minutes on the field in the match against Adanademirspor, but Antalyaspor lost it. Fedi’s defensive skills did not save him from the golas performed by Mario Balotelli.

Magomed-Shapi Suleimanov is gradually gaining a place at the heart of “Giresunspor”. In the match against Goztepe, Shapi spent 89 minutes on the field, and his team won for the first time in the season (1: 0). Suleimanov himself so far does without effective action.

Magomed-Shapi Suleimanov Photo: Getty Images

Andrey Lunev sadly watched from the bench as his Bayer smashed Celtic in the Europa League (4: 0). It seems that Lunev’s prospects in Leverkusen are not very bright: his competitor for a place at the gate, Lukas Hradecki, recently received the captain’s armband.

It is clear why Alexander Zhirov is no longer invited to the Russian national team: his team is in the relegation zone of the second Bundesliga, and Sandhausen lost the last match with a score of 1: 6. Zhirov survived all six goals from Darmstadt on the field with the team – after all, he is the captain.

And another Bundesliga 2 club, Dynamo Dresden, does well without a Russian in the squad. Dynamo have signed Anton Mitryushkin, but the best that the goalkeeper can count on for now is to watch the match from the bench.

Midfielder Yaroslav Mikhailov received a full seven minutes of playing time after four games in reserve for Schalke. The Gelsenkirchens defeated Ingolstadt (3: 0), and Mikhailov replaced one of the goalscorers.

Konstantin Raush is not Ivan Sayenko. Apparently, they thought so at Nuremberg when they decided that they would release the ex-player of the national team extremely rarely and for a couple of minutes. Rausch completely missed the meeting with Hannover (0: 0).

Famalican goalkeeper Ivan Zlobin again did not even get into the application for the Portuguese championship match. Without him, the Portuguese champion’s outsider lost to Guimaraes (1: 2).

Defender of the Russian junior national team Leon Klassen played one half in the match with Rapid. The player received a yellow card and made an assist to Marcel Zabitzer’s cousin Thomas. When Klassen left the field, the score was drawn (1: 1), and without the powerful Russian, Tyrol lost a lot (2: 5).

Alexander Vasyutin has not played due to injury since May 2021, so he did not have to suffer in the game between Djurgorden and AIK, where his team was in the minority already in the 11th minute and lost 0: 1.

Vladislav Levin helped Czech Bohemians defeat Sigma (2: 0). The defender spent all 90 minutes on the field, but was left without effective action.

The new Russian top goalkeeper Nikita Khaikin played two clean sheets in a week. First, Nikita kept the Bodø / Glimt goal clean in the Conference League match against CSKA Sofia (0: 0), at the same time earning a yellow card. And two days later he again defended to zero and helped Bodo defeat Stabek in the Norwegian Championship (3: 0).

Nikita Khaikin Photo: Getty Images

Yuri Lodygin and his “PAS Yannina” played two matches this week – not a single Russian goalkeeper defended with a rusk. In the games with “OFI” and “Atromitos” Lodygin missed the ball, and both meetings ended in the same way – 1: 1.

Mikhail Merkulov recently had a row with Grigory Ivanov in Ural, and now he cannot make his way to the Croatian Rijeka. The defender missed the call for the fifth match in a row.

Former CSKA striker Serder Serderov started the week with 80 minutes for Istra in the match against Dragovolyats, and the player missed the weekend meeting, as he did not get into the application.

Evgeny Bashkirov missed the third match of Zaglembe in a row due to injury, and Ilya Zhigulev played 55 minutes. True, he did not distinguish himself in anything useful, and the team lost to Jagiellonia (0: 1).

Defender Roman Tugarinov is unable to make his debut for Dutch Telstar due to injury, where he went on loan from Espanyol.

After his debut goal last week, Nikolai Obolskiy should have won the next one, but not everything is so simple. The striker spent 5 minutes for Leonesa and managed to grab a yellow card, but the match with Badajoz was effective – 3: 3.

Nikita Iosifov is getting closer to the base of Villarreal. For a week, the 20-year-old midfielder sat on the bench against Manchester United and Betis.

But the forward of “Levante” Edgar Sevikyan cannot boast of that yet. The footballer is not included in the application of both the main team and the reserve playing in the fourth division.

