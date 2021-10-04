how the Russians started at the World Wrestling Championship – RT in Russian

At the World Wrestling Championships in Oslo, the first medals were played for freestyle wrestlers. Russian athletes have won one gold and two bronze medals. The winner in the weight category up to 61 kg was Abasgadzhi Magomedov, who gave only one point to his rivals for the entire tournament. Timur Bizhoev finished third in the weight category up to 74 kg after an incredible victory over Georgian Avtandil Kenchadze in the consolation final. The same result was achieved by Artur Naifonov in the category up to 86 kg. Zagir Shakhiyev and Magomed Kurbanov were able to make their way to the finals and guarantee themselves a minimum of silver.

Magomedov’s golden debut

The World Wrestling Championship started in Oslo – the first major tournament in this sport after the Olympic Games in Tokyo. The competition began on Saturday with preliminary bouts in four freestyle wrestling weight categories, and on October 3, the first awards were played. Of the Russian participants, only Abasgadzhi Magomedov made it to the Sunday finals, performing in the non-Olympic weight category up to 61 kg.

Literally the other day, a 23-year-old native of Dagestan found himself in the center of a scandal in which the Russian freestyle wrestling team got into. He, along with other athletes and head coach Dzambolat Tedeev, was removed from the flight during a transfer in Amsterdam. As reported, this was due to a violation of the mask regime. Magomedov had to stay late and arrive in Oslo later than planned, but this did not prevent him from performing well at the World Championships.

Magomedov at his debut World Cup at first literally did not notice the resistance from his rivals. He won on the carcass of the Turk Emrah Ormanoglu and the Mongol Tyumenbilegiin Tyuvshintulgu, and in the semifinals he beat the Japanese Toshihiro Hasegawa with a clear advantage. The winner of the 2020 World Cup was to fight for gold with American Dayton Fix, who also finished his four fights ahead of schedule.

The last meeting of the two wrestlers on the mat was quite a long time ago – six years ago Magomedov was stronger at the World Cadet Championship. In the new duel between them, the Russian immediately indicated his advantage, but his active techniques at first were not reflected in the score – two points awarded to Magomedov were canceled after a video replay. Fix was then punished for being passive, but he led to the break by being pushed over the carpet.

In the second period, the American was again fined for lack of action, after which Magomedov made an attempt to increase the gap. He managed to keep Fix and throw him on the carpet, and then go into a deep defense, from which the Russian did not come out until he was declared the first winner of the World Cup – 2021.

Bronze additive

In the other two categories, Russian wrestlers took part in repechage tournaments. In the weight up to 74 kg, the Russian national team lacked the Olympic champion in this discipline, Zaurbek Sidakov. He was replaced by the bronze medalist of the European Championship Timur Bizhoev. The representative of Kabardino-Balkaria started well in Oslo and made his way to the quarterfinals without losing a single point. He was also in the lead in a duel with Taimuraz Salkazanov, playing for Slovakia, but suffered an offensive defeat. Bizhoev was leading with a score of 2: 1 in the second period, and 1.8 seconds before the end, the former Russian pushed him off the carpet and earned another point. Salkazanov won in the last act.

Bizhoev had to fight for the bronze with the Georgian Avtandil Kenchadze, who in 2018 became the second at the World Championship. The duel between them turned out to be incredibly entertaining. After the first period, Kenchadze took the lead with a score of 2: 1, and then earned four more points in the counterattack.

However, Bizhoev did the impossible and responded with three coups in a row, after which he stepped forward, and his opponent even needed a doctor to stop the bleeding. Kenchadze had a lot of time to recoup, and he began to wait for the right moment. Only at the very end did he become more active and tried to push Bizhoev out of the carpet, but he did not achieve his goal – the Russian did not go out of the circle with a full foot. So the first bronze went to the piggy bank of the Russian national team.

In the weight up to 86 kg, the national team was represented by the bronze medalist of the Tokyo Olympics Artur Naifonov. Then he suffered only one defeat – from Iranian Hassan Yazdani in the semifinals. In Oslo, the draw brought them together again at the same stage. The Russian failed to take revenge on the silver medalist of the Games – Yazdani again turned out to be much more powerful and won with a score of 8: 2.

Naifonov went to fight for his second bronze of the World Championship with Kazakhstani Azamat Dauletbekov. They had a tense fight, which was not replete with beautiful techniques. The Russian tried to fight, and the judges noted his efforts, twice punishing the opponent for lack of activity. Naifonov won with a score of 3: 0 and brought the team the third medal of the World Championship in Oslo.

Two more finals

Four more Russian wrestlers secured fights for medals, with two on Monday fighting for gold, and two for bronze. The reigning European champion Zagir Shakhiyev made it to the final of the Olympic category up to 65 kg. He calmly walked up the tournament bracket until he met in the last fight with the Mongolian Tulga Tumur Ochir. Their fight ended with an equal score, and it was Tulga who performed the last action, but Shahiyev still won thanks to the quality of his moves. The only thing left for the Russian to fight in Oslo is the Iranian Amir Yazdani, a relative of Hassan Yazdani.

The confrontation between Russia and Iran will also take place in weight up to 92 kg. The national team is represented by Magomed Kurbanov. It so happened that in order to reach the final, he had to fight only with fellow countrymen from Dagestan who had moved to other countries. The European champion turned out to be stronger than both Omargadzhi Magomedov, who plays for Belarus, and the representative of Azerbaijan, Osman Nurmagomedov. In the final, Kurbanov will argue with Kamran Gassempur, who created one of the main sensations of Sunday – he defeated two-time world champion from the USA Jaden Cox.

In the weight category up to 57 kg, Abubakar Mutaliev’s performance was very short. Already in the second minute of his first fight with American Thomas Gilman, he was on his shoulder blades, although he had twice defeated this opponent twice. Fortunately for the native of Dagestan, Gilman then made it to the final and sent all his opponents to the tournament for bronze. There Mutaliev will first of all wait for the representative of North Macedonia Vladimir Egorov from Yakutia.

Another Russian-American confrontation also ended in favor of the US representative. The legendary four-time world champion Jordan Burroughs went up to the promotion and entered the weight category up to 79 kg, where in the quarterfinals he was faced by the Ossetian wrestler Radik Valiev. At first, the Russian had an advantage over the 2012 Olympic champion and ended the first period in his favor, but then Burroughs scored seven points in a row. He then easily fought his way into the fight for gold, leaving Valiev a chance to be on the podium.