“I train at CSKA with Sergey Davydov. In May I had to undergo surgery, but now I feel great, ”says Valeria Shulskaya – Figure skating

Russian figure skater Valeria Shulskaya told where she trains after two-time Olympic champion Evgeni Plushenko left the academy.

– Recently it became known that you left the Evgeni Plushenko Academy. Where did you go?

– I am now at CSKA and train with Sergei Dmitrievich Davydov. I started studying here recently, in September.

– It turns out that you returned to the same group where you trained before moving to the Plushenko Academy. How is the work with Sergey Davydov going now? Were you able to establish full contact?

– Yes, everything is fine. We work, roll out programs, fix mistakes and join the season.

– In the official instagram “Angels Plushenko” reported that you were seriously injured, recovered for a long time and practically did not train with them lately.

– I didn’t have a long break: I just trained in Orenburg for some time. Now I am gaining shape and recovering, because before that I had had a coronavirus, because of which my bursitis on my leg worsened.

In May, I had to undergo surgery. But now I feel great and am about to enter the season.

– What tournaments do you plan to participate in?

– I want to prepare for the stages of the Russian Cup, qualify through them for the national championship and perform there. I want to show my best.

– Have you already installed new programs?

– Most likely, we will leave the old productions, because I really like them, and last season, unfortunately, I did not have time to reveal and show them. I would like to convey to everyone the essence of my programs this season.

– Have you ever thought about moving to the national team of another country? For example, more recently, Maria Talalaikina moved to the Italian team, and Anastasia Gubanova – to the Georgian national team.

– I haven’t thought about this question yet. At the moment I plan to stay in Russia, – said Shulskaya.

