“If sponsors come to the club and it develops, I will take my resignation calmly”

The results of the 15th round of the FNL championship for Sportbox.ru are summed up by the head coach of Tekstilshchik, whose team, after being defeated by Fakel (0: 3), remained in the 17th place in the table.

– Probably, “Tekstilshchik” also had little pleasure in playing in Voronezh with empty stands?

– Of course. I often came to Voronezh with different teams – they love football, go to the stadium regardless of how Fakel performs. And now he is also in the lead. Let it be better if they were sick against us, it also gives emotions. Although the match still had a nerve. We came out with three forwards, tried to play aggressively, but not everything worked out. The performing skills of the Voronezh people are higher: they realized their moments, but we did not. Undoubtedly, Fakel was better, nevertheless, I think that 3: 0 is not for the game.

https://twitter.com/pfcfakel/status/1444711189746012167?s=20

– Is the Torch strong?

– I like the way they play in attack. The fact that the residents of Voronezh have not yielded at home for more than a year also says something. One can feel the fuse, they start powerfully right away. In the starting 15-20 minutes, they put high pressure. We figured it out, imposed a “positioning”. In the first half, there were few threats from Fakel, but the first one led to a goal. After the break, we tried to seize the initiative and started playing long football. However, they only gave the opponent more freedom. The Torch’s strength lies in fast attacks. You can’t play with him like that – but the score forced us to take risks. Although the approaches had moments. Somewhere we were “stitching” the last transmission.

– “Torch” is already the second. Will the RPL obey him?

– When I went upstairs (Pavlov is a record holder: he brought five clubs to the elite. – Prim Sportbox.ru), then we were already in the first league building teams with an eye to the highest. And, having risen, in the debut season, they were not there below tenth place. Whether something like the “Torch” is capable of – I do not know. But I have no doubts that he will fight for direct tickets.

Watch on YouTube

– The game was made by Khizir Appayev: the winning goal plus two assists. Does it hurt more?

– We knew this footballer well, Khizir played in several teams for me. But knowing is one thing, and neutralizing is another. Appaev scored the first goal brilliantly! Escaped the defenders and got ahead of the goalkeeper. Well, when there was room in the second half, he was just good. We have a close relationship with him, I know what is happening at his home. I’m glad for Khizir. He’s great.

– So did the thought: stay Appaev, don’t go to SKA-Khabarovsk, captain Denis Fomin … Last season, along with goalkeeper Alexei Smirnov, there were the brightest figures of Tekstilshchik.

– There was also a creative Sysuev, other experienced players. Nobody forbids, of course, to dream that it would be if we saved these guys. We had a chance to keep Appaev. But if we could not keep Fomin, then what can we say about Khizir? A person goes where he is best. We have what we have. We have one of the youngest teams in the FNL this season.

– Ivanovskoe “our everything” Smirnov is now on the bench, and the gate – “limiter” Maxim Edapin. By the way, the first goal was not his?

– Him, not him … Khyzyr is a master, ahead of him. This is not the point. Maxim is a promising goalkeeper with good data. And Leshka had a big load in the first matches, we felt it. They just let him catch his breath. Last season was the same story, and then Smirnov played well until the end of the championship.

– In my opinion, Tekstilshchik, along with Metallurg, has the weakest roster. I had to google to get information about a number of your newcomers who had modest statistics even in the PFL.

– We have such opportunities. We go our own way. We hired young guys with little money who had the motivation to prove themselves. Now the team is playing better quality football than at the beginning of the season. Composition as a composition, I would not say that we have it weak. The boys are progressing. We are strong, it is not easy to beat us. Another thing is that young people lack stability. Here in Voronezh, for the first time after an injury, Vadik Steklov came out for 15 minutes. We tried it because Prutsev “hangs” on three yellow ones. Steklov, Khripkov and Sergeev are experienced players around whom we planned to build a team. There is Obivalin. And so our guys are 21-23 years old, there are also younger ones.

– Clarify the situation with Anatoly Katrich, who tore the “crosses” in the spring. Is he in the club or not?

– No, his contract expired. Although I insisted that they leave him. For me, Katrich is one of the best midfielders in the FNL.

– Vadim Karpov, Tigran Avetisyan and Lassana N’Diay rented from CSKA – gain.

– It will show only the season. The fact that the boys are talented and interesting is unambiguous. But even the great Messi at PSG needs time to get used to the lineup. And these are the boys. With Baltika, all three of them successfully substituted, in Voronezh they started already at the base.

https://twitter.com/pfc_cska/status/1435347572231708677?s=20

– On the one hand, with the arrival of the army team (including Gocha Gogrichiani) you have more room for maneuver. On the other hand, it is a time bomb under you. Rumors are circulating that CSKA youth coach Igor Aksenov is being prepared to take your place.

– I will not comment on rumors. But if that happens, then what? This is another vector of the club’s development. Other people will come and make their own project. And if sponsors are brought in and money is poured into Tekstilshchik, new opportunities will open up, including for better staffing. Normal practice, which I have already encountered. I take this quite calmly. God grant that all this will benefit the team and it will develop. Although I have the strength and emotions to continue working.

– You cannot be removed without resonance. Fans write letters to the governor, players go to the match with Baltika wearing Pavlov is our coach shirts. When did you find out that the team is preparing a promotion?

– When I saw them in these T-shirts. But you can wear any jersey, the main thing is that they played great, with maximum efficiency. I repeat, they tried to seize the initiative in Voronezh, but the opponent turned out to be more skilled, using everything he could.

– But with “Baltika” you gave the heat in the end, having won a strong-willed victory!

– We managed to rebuild after the Kaliningraders scored two goals from the central zone in the second half. When the score became 2: 2, the opponents lost control of the game, and we picked up the impulse. There are such matches. Already during the break, there was a plan: if something goes wrong, we move forward Obivalin, who has the appropriate skills, and add Lassana to him. It was necessary to create maximum pressure. It worked.

https://twitter.com/FNLeague/status/1443272816221114369?s=20

– Last year you “removed” Alexander Pobegalov, now – Evgeny Kaleshin …

– I’m not filming anyone. Kaleshin is a good specialist, and I am sorry that his paths with Baltika have diverged. The team is coaching, organized, very good. But something didn’t work out.

– A good team – and is in 13th place, having played at home in a draw with Olimp Dolgoprudny (1: 1) …

– Last year they also had a hard time in the first lap, but then they scattered and in the end fought for the “joints”. It is not for me to advise the managers something, but the team is really interesting and holistic. What is missing? And how many strikers have scored there? Zero? This is probably the reason. Look at the “Torch”: it is not only bright in attack, but also effective. If Kaliningraders had Khyzyr, they would probably have been on a different line.

– What do you think about the appointment of Sergei Ignashevich to Baltika?

– In “Torpedo” he had a good stretch of work. I got the necessary experience. Let’s see.

– Did you have any revelations in the 15th round?

– The tournament is fairly even, so it’s not even surprising that Metallurg drew with SKA-Khabarovsk. Firstly, the army team arrived after the match from the Far East – and this is the end of the “tee”, when even the leaders are sagging. Secondly, Lipetsk has a viscous field. Metallurg is an organized team, and the goalkeeper (Matyusha) also helped out. Victory 3: 2 for Yenisei in Nizhnekamsk? Neftekhimik, of course, was the favorite. But Krasnoyarsk has a decent experienced team, many have gone through the Premier League. The same Komkov who made the double. Yenisei has good conditions, including for the training process. They could have competed for the RPL and not be downstairs.

– Torpedo, which drew 1: 1 in Volgograd, has only one victory in the last 7 matches. Was the king not real?

– Well, “Torpedo” is a serious fighting unit in the FNL. There is a good selection of performers. But the distance is long, and now the “tees” have started: someone is injured, someone is tired. As soon as a team thinks that it is okay, and slightly lose concentration, they are immediately punished for this. Nobody can do without recessions. We were the first to take points away from Torpedo: we gave up the territory, in the end we had a chance, but in general the black-and-white ones, of course, outplayed us. And in Volgograd, the match could have ended in any outcome.

https://twitter.com/FNLeague/status/1444978956583768064?s=20

– Everyone expected more from Rotor, as well as from Baltika. What are his problems?

– New team. Only a few people remained from the previous line-up. Building a team takes two things – time and money. If there is no one thing, it is already difficult. If neither one nor the other – it is very difficult. The rotor needs time. When I was solving the problem with my teams, after the first lap we usually went sixth or seventh, added along the way and then raked everyone out, rolling to the finish line. So, I’m sure Rotor is still in the game. Everyone will have breakdowns.

– Orenburg, without a number of base players, with a darned defense, played a difficult match with Spartak-2, but still won – 2: 1.

– “Orenburg” is experienced and skilled. Even when players are dropped or someone is out of shape, he can decide through executive skill. Winning 1: 0, 2: 1 in vnatyag games is a class. Spartak had a lot of chances to at least level the score, but Orenburg residents still keep the game, its structure. Serious team with high goals. Are they the main favorite? I would combine them into a group with Torpedo, Fakel, Alania, and possibly Khabarovsk. And “Rotor” is the favorite of the shadow.

https://twitter.com/FNLeague/status/1444611168182673411?s=20

– “Alania”, which won “Tom” – 3: 1, plays the most fun of all, isn’t it?

– An interesting team. He plays not without adventures – but in the attack. Alania has one drawback – for obvious reasons, it does not play at home. There are crazy fans in Vladikavkaz! This place in the Caucasus has always been the most football one. How many guys from Ossetia are always in the youth and youth teams! A very good school. And the current “Alania” is almost all of the homegrown. Defeating Tom in Tomsk is not so easy, I will say. Sergei Zhukov has a fighting team, they are not afraid of anyone, the game is attractive. Was the absence of Stavpez influenced by the owners? Each team always has injured, disqualified. It’s just that Alania was a little stronger.