Ilya Samsonov played the first full-fledged match in a training camp, Washington lost the third match in a row

Ilya needs to gain confidence before the defining season of the NHL.

Last NHL season for Washington goalkeeper Ilya Samsonov turned out to be not very successful. The Russian goalkeeper was supposed to master the role of the first number of the Capitals, but instead behaved carelessly, violating covid protocols and labor discipline. Add to this injury, imperfect play and competitor’s progress Vitek Vanechek – it seemed that “Washington” would not seek to extend the relationship with Ilya, who was just ending his contract.

But in the summer, the Capitals still relied on Samsonov. To begin with, Washington did not let the goalkeeper go to the World Cup, then the capital defended Ilya in the Seattle expansion draft (unlike Vanechek), and then gave a one-year contract for $ 2 million.





Samsonov’s main chance in the NHL. Ideal conditions have been created for the Russian in “Washington”

The term of the agreement hints that this season will be a defining one for Samsonov in the US capital. Either he takes his head, concentrates on hockey and goes to a new level, or loses the competition to the same Vanechek (the Czech stayed as a Kraken for only a week, after which he was exchanged back to Washington), and the Capitals with him next summer say goodbye.

Samsonov got his first practice in the training camp in the third period of the match against New Jersey a few days ago. Washington then won 4-3 by half-time, but Ilya conceded two goals with 8 shots, and his team lost. But, of course, Samsonov was not alone in this.

Today Ilya was allowed to play the first full-fledged match. “Washington” without Ovechkin, Oshi, Bekstrom and other leaders met with more or less the fighting staff of “Philadelphia”. The game began with a quick goal from the Capitals (the majority scored a Belarusian Protas, pleasantly surprised a year ago in the KHL), but then the “pilots” took their own, inflicting “Washington” on the third consecutive defeat in the preseason.

But Samsonov played very well. Ilya made 28 saves and earned positive press and fan reviews.

“Washington” lost in Philadelphia, despite Samsonov’s solid game, – writes NBCSports.com, – Ilya showed athletic hockey, although there was some tension, which somewhat interfered with his game. Samsonov’s best save came in the second period, when he twice reflected the shots of Cam Atkinson. He went one on one to the left, threw, and then tried to beat Samsonov with a throw from the right after a rebound. Samsonov did not know where the puck was after the first save, but he kept his position and made the right decision. “

Ilya was also praised by some fans on Twitter.

Washington played awkwardly, except for Samsonov. “

“Samsonov was good today, especially in the second period.”

“Henrik Lundqvist retired because he saw how good Ilya Samsonov is.”

“Samsonov and Protas – rock and roll”.

“Samsonov faced very close to the main line-up of Philadelphia and played phenomenally.”

So Samsonov’s full-fledged debut in this preseason can be called successful. But Ilya still has a lot of work ahead, and he himself understands this. “I feel incredible,” says the Russian goalkeeper, who spent the summer working on mental concentration and diet. – No injuries, nothing. I’m just going ahead, looking forward to the season and getting ready for the hard work. “

Well, Ilya can only wish him good luck!