In 2022, a third of the stages will be held in the sprint format

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, spoke to Sky Sports about the calendar of the next season and its features.

In 2022, the championship will consist of 23 races, but its publication should not be expected until October 15, as negotiations with the promoters are still ongoing. The 2022 season starts in March and ends in mid-November – the last time the season ended so early in 2010. This is done in order to avoid overlaps with the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which starts on November 21.

Stefano Domenicali: “I expect that the calendar will consist of 23 stages. Of course, we will take into account all current restrictions adopted by governments around the world in connection with Covid-19. Our goal is that Formula 1 gives everyone hope and we have a good season.

When drawing up a calendar, we try to find the right rhythm, making it convenient from a logistics point of view. Without going into details, I can say that the season will start in mid-March and end in mid-November. “

Stefano Domenicali added that next season the new format of the racing weekend with Friday qualifying and Saturday sprint will be used in seven to eight stages: “At the beginning of the year we said that we want to hold three stages in such a format to make sure our plan is correct for the future.

The overwhelming majority of comments on the new format were positive. The promoters are especially pleased as new and important events now take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Of course, we will take into account those moments that we did not like in the new format. But generally speaking, we have achieved incredible success.

I can confirm that we will not transfer all stages to the sprint format. We want to run a third of the races in this mode on specific tracks in order to diversify the scoring system.

We have a lot of food for thought. We will involve all interested parties: broadcasters, riders, teams, promoters and fans. We must not forget that our role is to take into account all opinions and make the right decisions. “