In Japan, Cardano investors caught in tax evasion for $ 6 million

Residents of Japan underpaid to the treasury about 1.4 billion yen (~ $ 12.6 million), with half of the amount accounted for by Cardano (ADA) settlements. These results were obtained during the audit, writes Nikkei.

The accounts of cryptocurrency investors from a number of regions, including the highly urbanized Kanto, which includes Tokyo, Saitama, Tochigi, Gumma, Niigata and Nagano, have been verified.

Traders are increasingly using crypto investment as a tax-minimizing tool, officials said. The revealed violations showed the absence of declaration of income, or deliberate attempts to conceal them.

The high percentage attributable to ADA is explained by the 1100% rally in the asset since the beginning of the year. At its peak, the price exceeded $ 3, and the growth was over 1600%.

The popularity of Cardano in Japan is due to the initial focus of the project on Asian markets during the ICO during 2015-2017, the publication recalled.

In August 2021, the local regulator authorized ADA trading on licensed platforms. Prior to that, investors could only purchase cryptocurrency on foreign exchanges.

In Japan, cryptocurrencies are recognized as a legal payment method and are taxed. The tax rate is rolling and in some cases reaches 55%.

Earlier, the country’s Financial Services Agency began discussing stricter rules for digital assets in order to protect investors.

Recall that in March, the Kanazawa District Court for the first time sent the owner of bitcoins to prison for tax evasion.

