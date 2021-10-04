Irina Viner apologized to the Averin sisters, whom she called “wet chickens”

Dina Averina and Irina Viner-Usmanova

Irina Viner-Usmanova did not hide the fact that she had several difficult conversations with the Averin sisters. After the scandal at the Olympics, when the girls were unfairly deprived of the gold medal, Dina and Arina wanted to leave the sport. During the conversation with the girls, the coach allowed herself to be rude, calling the wards “wet chickens.”

As it turned out, over time, Viner-Usmanova realized that she was being rude. That is why the coach apologized to the charges. “Irina Aleksandrovna supported us after the Olympic Games, encouraged us, brought us to our senses, and now we are training again, performing. I really missed the audience. Irina Alexandrovna called and said to be in the hall tomorrow. So we are back. She apologized for the words about “wet chickens”, said that she was wrong. We were afraid to come back because of the refereeing, that the situation that was at the Games will repeat again, ”- said Arina after performing at the Olympico Cup tournament.

The scandal at the Olympics did not affect the brilliant sports training of the sisters.

By the way, Dina and Arina performed brilliantly on the first day of these competitions. The girls took the first two places after exercises with a hoop and a ball. Viner-Usmanova herself was satisfied with her charges.

“The children gave me a jacket today. They had no idea that they would be awarded today. Many people say that I am angry. I am not angry, but fair, and the children feel it. After all, children are the best part of humanity, they know who is who. Therefore, I will work as my mother bequeathed – until my last breath. Because in the gym I start to rise, ”- said the coach.

Dina and Arina Averina are considered the strongest gymnasts in Russia. Many fans were sure that at the last Olympics in Tokyo they will receive gold and silver medals, but everything turned out differently. Now the sisters intend to participate in the 2024 competition, which will be held in Paris.

