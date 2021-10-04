Irina Viner-Usmanova apologized to the Averin sisters: “I am not evil – I am fair”

Arina and Dina Averina with Irina Viner-Usmanova

These days, Moscow is hosting the Olympico Cup international rhythmic gymnastics tournament, at the end of the first day of which the 23-year-old sisters Dina and Arina Averina occupy the leading positions. This is the first competition of gymnasts after the Tokyo Olympics, where Dina, due to unfair, in the opinion of many, refereeing took second place (the first place went to the representative of Israel, Lina Ashram).

There might not have been an Olympico Cup tournament in the lives of the girls: after the scandal at the Olympics, they seriously thought about leaving the sport. Then the head coach of the Russian national rhythmic gymnastics team Irina Viner-Usmanova dissuaded them from this step, and she did it in a rather harsh manner. Then she emotionally called one of the sisters “wet chicken”, and also said that they simply cannot let the people down with their departure. After the first day of the Olympico Cup tournament, Dina and Arina talked to journalists and admitted that Irina Viner-Usmanova later apologized for these words.

Dina and Arina Averina with Irina Viner-Usmanova

A common story. But Irina Alexandrovna apologized. She said she was wrong. We were afraid to return because of the refereeing: we thought that the same thing would happen again as at the Olympics,

– said Arina in a conversation with Sport24.

In the same conversation, Dina and Arina admitted that they missed the performances and the audience very much and were very grateful to Irina Viner-Usmanova for then convincing them not to leave the sport. Now the girls are also preparing for the World Championship, which will be held at the end of October, but they are trying not to remember the Olympics in Tokyo once again.

It was difficult to start because we came to the gym and thoughts about the Olympics began to surface. But I had to overcome myself, go completely into work. And now we’re performing here again

– Dina admitted.

Arina and Dina Averina

Irina Viner-Usmanova herself also commented on her working methods in a recent conversation with reporters. The head coach of the Russian national rhythmic gymnastics team said that she did not wish her pupils any harm, and they perfectly feel and know this.

Many people say that I am angry. I am not angry – I am fair, and children feel it. After all, children are the best part of humanity, they know who is who. Therefore, I will work as my mother bequeathed – until my last breath. Because in the hall I’m starting to rise,

– said Viner-Usmanova in an interview with Sports.ru.

Arina Averina and Irina Viner-Usmanova

Earlier, Irina Viner-Usmanova declared her desire to go to the end and still ensure that refereeing at the Tokyo Olympics was recognized as dishonest. When the International Gymnastics Federation, in response to the IOC’s claims, called the refereeing at the 2020 Olympics impartial, Irina Viner-Usmanova expressed a desire to challenge the conclusion on refereeing at the Tokyo Olympics.

We are not stupid to make a scandal from scratch. We know 100 percent that we are right. We have confirmed this with our assessments and assessments of independent judges of the highest category, who also won all the competitions. We have our own evidence base on the fact that there were huge violations at the Olympic Games,

– said Viner-Usmanova.

Averina sisters with their coaches and Irina Viner-Usmanova