J.Lo and Ben Affleck are hiding from the paparazzi again

It seems Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are planning joint official outings only away from home. On the eve of the premiere of a new film with the participation of Ben Affleck, however, he appeared on the red carpet without his beloved.

George Clooney and Ben Affleck (Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

Instead of the premiere, the couple went to a private screening of the same film. The film was produced by Ben’s longtime friend, George Clooney. For the screening of the film, Jennifer chose a black tight-fitting dress. However, J.Lo would not be herself if she did not focus on her sexuality. Thanks to the slit from the thigh, the singer looked impressive even in a closed dress. And the star complemented the image with high black stiletto heels.

J. Lo and Ben Affleck (Photo: Legion-media)

Ben, on the other hand, preferred the casual style. He put on dark jeans and a white T-shirt, over which he chose a camel-colored jacket.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images)

Note, not so long ago, at the Venice Film Festival, the first official exit of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez took place after the reunion. Then the singer appeared in front of the public in a white Georges Hobeika Couture dress with a slit and framed with large crystals and a deep neckline. Later it became known that the choice of outfit had a deep meaning: white symbolizes a new beginning and rebirth.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (Photo: legion-media.ru)

Recall that Lopez and Affleck, who broke up in 2004 after breaking off their engagement, sparked rumors of a reunion in May after a romantic getaway in Montana. Then the couple spent a lot of time together, and during the celebration of their birthday, J.Lo confirmed the renewed romance with a joint photo on her Instagram.