Jennifer Aniston speaks warmly of ex-husband Brad Pitt in new interview

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

Ahead of the highly anticipated Friends special episode, the show’s cast has been sharing details of their reunion in recent days to fuel interest in the premiere tomorrow, May 27, on HBO Max. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow were interviewed by Access Hollywood yesterday, asking them to name their favorite guest stars of the hit sitcom throughout its history.

After colleagues Aniston named Ben Stiller, Reese Witherspoon, Charlie Sheen and other stars, Jennifer said another name – she named her ex-husband Brad Pitt among the best.

Mr. Pitt was lovely

– said the actress.

In the series, Pitt appeared in 2001 – he played a school friend of the character David Schwimmer, who harbored a grudge against the heroine Aniston Rachel Green since school days. At that time, the couple was already married, but Pitt needed to portray on the screen dislike for his wife. Despite the fact that the actor starred in just one episode of the show, he received an Emmy nomination for his role.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt broke up in 2005 – the actor left his wife for Angelina Jolie, whom he had an affair with and whom he later married. Despite the difficult breakup, Jennifer was able to forgive her ex-husband, and in recent years she even became close to him. Fans of the couple suspected Aniston and Pitt of a possible reunion, however, to their disappointment, this did not happen.

Nevertheless, the former spouses have been maintaining a good relationship lately – they say that Pitt apologized for a lot to Aniston, and she forgave him. Now they periodically communicate and even meet in an informal setting as friends.