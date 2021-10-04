Jennifer Aniston will become a mother at 52

The actress, who has supported the childless for a long time, decided to change her position.

American actress Jennifer Aniston, known for her childfree stance, announced that she would become a mother.

According to sources from the environment of the actress, 52-year-old Aniston spoke about this during the filming of a new episode of the series “Friends”. The actress shared with her colleagues that she is adopting a child from the Mexican orphanage Casa Hogar Sion, whom she has been helping for a long time, writes Closer.

It is noted that the adoption process will end in June 2021 – due to the coronavirus pandemic, it lasts longer than expected. The star admitted that she is looking forward to the moment when she can pick up the adopted child from the orphanage. According to reports, this is a girl.

The child that Aniston adopts will become her firstborn – the actress, who was married twice, does not have her own children.

Note that Jennifer Aniston has repeatedly stated that she would like to have children from Brad Pitt, but the couple never got an heir. After the divorce, she admitted that the thought of children scares her, and since then she has repeatedly supported childfree.

Aniston noted that there is nothing wrong with the fact that a woman does not want to burden herself with offspring, and it is exclusively her choice that should be respected.