Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Los Angeles: new photos of the couple

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

The work schedules of 52-year-old Jennifer Lopez and 49-year-old Ben Affleck are so busy that they often have to part for a while. However, whenever possible, they reunite to spend time together. The couple also supports each other in their careers – Ben recently flew with Jen to New York, where she took part in the Global Citizen Live concert. And now it was her turn to support her boyfriend.

Yesterday, the couple was spotted in Los Angeles for a special screening of the new film featuring the actor, The Tender Bar. The couple was photographed on their way to the Pacific Design Center, where the premiere took place. The lovers walked holding hands.

Despite the fact that Affleck and Lopez arrived together, the singer did not appear on the red carpet. Ben posed for photographers with his colleague George Clooney, who directed the picture.

This film has a special meaning for Ben. The film was filmed from February to April – just at this time, he and Lopez became close and resumed their relationship. According to rumors, while on the set, the actor began to write love messages to the singer and conquered her again.

Jennifer’s and Ben’s romance developed rapidly. They are already going to live together, and according to some reports, they are even thinking about a wedding. Affleck and Lopez were already engaged many years ago, but then it did not come to the wedding. Perhaps this time things will turn out differently.