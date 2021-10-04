Jikia explained why he saved the moth before the match against Akhmat :: Football :: RBC Sport

According to the captain of “Spartak”, he waited a long time for someone to take the insect off the field, but no one came out, so he decided to take it off the field on his own

George Jikia

(Photo: Oleg Bukharev / TASS)



Spartak captain Georgy Dzhikia saved the moth before the start of the Russian Premier League (RPL) Tinkoff round 10 match against Akhmat. He told about this to the publication “Sport-Express”.

“This is the first time I saw such a flying object, so to speak. It would be a shame if someone stepped on it while playing. I waited a long time for someone to come out and take him. I had to act myself. Most importantly, everyone is safe and sound. It turns out that he saved, ”said Jikia.

The start of the match against Akhmat in Grozny on October 3 was postponed, as before the starting whistle Dzhikia picked up an insect from the lawn, which he then handed over to one of the stadium staff. The game started only after the insect was carried out of the field.

The match ended with the victory of “Spartak” with a score of 1: 0, the winning goal was scored by the forward of the Moscow team, Alexander Sobolev.

In early August, Akhmat’s home match against Sochi was interrupted due to the appearance of a snake in the hosts’ penalty area. The match resumed when the stadium staff carried the kite out of the field.