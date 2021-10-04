Johansson spoke about working on a role in the blockbuster “Black Widow”

Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson on the eve of the release of the new film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe “Black Widow” spoke about the work on the film and about her role.

In an exclusive interview with kp.ru on the eve of the premiere, which will take place on July 8, the actress said that the plot revolves around the relationship of her heroine Natasha Romanoff with her family.

This idea was promoted by Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios.

“The last thing I expected from my heroine, Natasha, was that she would have some kind of real human experience of relationships with her family. We do not know her at all from this side, we only know that she has chosen a squad of Avengers as her family. But it turned out that nothing human is alien to her, she found herself in the center of a completely recognizable family drama! I didn’t know if this idea would work or not until we started rehearsing and filming the dinner scene in which I was surrounded by incredibly good actors. They brought their magic into the process, and we began to feel something in relation to each other. But initially none of this was planned, ”Johansson admitted.

Earlier, actress Meriem Uzerli, known for the TV series “The Magnificent Century”, spoke in an interview with FAN about the new film “The Beehive”, which was presented at the Moscow International Film Festival as part of the “Special Screenings” program.