Johnny Depp 2.0: Timothy Chalamet plays son of Edward Scissorhands in 2021 Super Bowl commercial

Yesterday’s final match of the National Football League was remembered not only for the bright game, in which the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the winner, but also for the traditional commercials with the participation of stars shown during the breaks. One of these commercial videos caused a special response and nostalgia among viewers: it was about advertising a new Cadillac model with 25-year-old Timothy Chalamet and 49-year-old Winona Ryder.

The 1.5-minute video was shot in the spirit of the unofficial sequel to Tim Burton’s cult 1990 film Edward Scissorhands starring Johnny Depp. Depp himself did not appear in the video, but Timothy played in it his son Edgar, who inherited a feature from his father – sharp scissors instead of hands. Edward Scissorhands’s beloved and Edgar Kim’s mother, played by Winona Ryder both in the film and in the new commercial, also appears in the frame.

A short commercial shows how difficult it is for Edgar with scissor hands in everyday life: even playing American football with his classmates ends up disappointing the young man because of the ball deflated in his scissor hands. Wanting to please her son, the heroine Ryder once gives him a gift: she buys a new Cadillac model, which can be driven on the roads without using hands.

And Edgar drove off into the sunset. Don’t worry though, he always comes back for dinner, – with these words Ryder ends the short video.

By the way, earlier in an interview with Variety, Winona admitted that she agreed to reappear in the image of her iconic character from Burton’s film, because she really wanted to work with Chalamet.

It was a bit surreal when Timothy played my son Edgar. He’s an incredible guy, very talented and sweet. I felt an instant connection with him,

– told Winona about working with Timothy.

Recall that the film “Edward Scissorhands” was released in 1990. Johnny Depp played in it a human being created by an old scientist, endowed with something like sharp scissors instead of hands, and Winona Ryder embodied the image of his beloved on the screen. At the same time, at the time of filming, Johnny and Winona were a couple in real life: according to rumors, it was she who introduced director Tim Burton to her boyfriend, after which he gave him the main role.

Interestingly, Timothy is also closely associated with Johnny Depp’s family. In 2018, rumors appeared in the press about the actor’s romance with Lily-Rose, the daughter of Depp and Vanessa Paradis. After some time, these conversations were confirmed, and in the spring of 2020 it became known that the couple broke up. This, by the way, was one of the reasons why Internet users took this video with great interest.

