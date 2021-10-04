Johnny Depp announced a boycott by Hollywood – RT in Russian

Johnny Depp believes that Hollywood has boycotted him because of the scandal surrounding his relationship with Amber Heard. The actor spoke about this in his first interview after losing the lawsuit against The Sun. The actor sued the newspaper for libel: the publication claimed that Depp allegedly beat Heard. The actor himself denied all charges. Depp notes that the last film with his participation at the moment – “The Great” – has not yet been released in the United States, while the world premiere of the tape took place back in February 2020. In Russia, the box office of the film exceeded 26.8 million rubles.

American actor Johnny Depp gave a press interview for the first time after losing in court against British tabloid The Sun. He told The Times that Hollywood is boycotting him because of the scandal involving the ex-wife of the artist Amber Heard. Such suspicions arose from Depp, since the last film with his participation at the moment, “The Great” (Minamata), has not yet been released in the United States, although the world premiere of the picture took place back in February 2020.

“Some films offend people, and it affects those (who are shown. – RT) in the “Great”, as well as people who have encountered similar. What about the Hollywood boycott against me? (I am just – RT) one person and one actor who has been in an unpleasant and difficult situation for the past few years, ”said Johnny Depp.

The plot of the new film by Andrew Levitas, who also took part in the conversation, is based on the story of the famous war photographer Eugene Smith. In the early 1970s, Smith investigated the poisoning of the inhabitants of the Japanese village of Minamata. The photographer found out that the cause of the poisoning was the water in the river, contaminated with waste from a nearby plant. Local authorities ignored this problem.

The film was released on the screens of Russian cinemas in April 2021. It was warmly received by the audience – the rating of the project on the Kinopoisk portal is 7.7 / 10, according to estimates of at least 44 thousand users. The collection of the painting in Russia amounted to more than 26.8 million rubles.

The rights to show “The Great” in the United States were bought by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, but the release never took place. In July, Andrew Levitas decided to contact MGM representatives. He accused the company of failing to fulfill its moral obligation and expressed concern that Johnny Depp’s personal problems have such a strong impact on the project.

“Why do you think that the actor’s personal life is more important than theirs (the residents of Minamata. – RT) dead children? ” – the director asked.

Johnny Depp, who was one of the producers of the film, said that its creators tried not to exploit the tragedy and to tell about those events with respect to the victims.

“We looked these people in the eyes and promised that we would not use them (for our own purposes. – RT). That the film will be respectful. I believe that we kept our word, but those who came after us must keep theirs, ”the artist believes.

Andrew Levitas also stressed that it was important for filmmakers to “show the power of truth in the film.”

“It is imperative that this movie gets attention and support. And if I have a suspicion that this will not happen, I must say so. What will happen next? I do not know. But we are responsible to these victims, ”the director says.

According to the portal IMDb, “Great” is currently the only game project in which Johnny Depp is involved. However, in an interview, the artist said that he was working on a number of films, and noted that they, in a sense, would become his first films.

The artist also expressed gratitude to the numerous fans who remain by his side, despite the scandal. Depp noted that it was thanks to them that he always worked.

“They are all our employers. They buy tickets, goods. They have enriched all these studios, but they have long forgotten about it. However, I have not forgotten. I am proud of these people because they are trying to tell the truth. They are trying to convey to us a truth that does not make it into more mainstream publications. It is a long and bumpy road at times. Sometimes it all seems just silly. But they stayed with me, and it is for them that I will fight. Always and to the end. Whatever it is, ”concluded Johnny Depp.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s relationship became known in 2012. In 2015, the actors got married, but soon they started having problems in their family. In the spring of 2016, Amber Heard filed for divorce and sued her husband for $ 7 million, which she promised to spend on charity. It also became known that Johnny Depp is forbidden to approach the actress at a distance of less than 30 m.

In 2018, The Sun newspaper published an article stating that Depp allegedly beat his ex-wife. The article caused a great response. Soon, the actor filed a lawsuit for libel. As part of a lengthy process, many details have surfaced about the artists’ life together. Amber Heard reported 14 incidents of violence. Depp denied all charges and claimed that he himself was a victim of violence, and the evidence against him was fabricated.

In November 2020, the court announced the decision in the Johnny Depp case against the newspaper’s publisher. The actor did not manage to prove the fact of slander.