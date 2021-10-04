Johnny Depp speaks to the audience in Russian | News | News

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp recorded a video message to the Russians, in which he invited them to a new film with his participation. Exponenta Film posted the artist’s performance on YouTube on April 21.

Depp greeted fans in Russian at the beginning of the recording. He then switched to English and hoped that the film The Great, in which he played the war photographer Eugene Smith, would inspire every viewer. At the end of the address, the actor again thanked the fans in Russian.

Velikiy will be released in Russia on April 22. The film tells about the events of the 1970s. Smith travels to Japan on an assignment from Life magazine and observes a terrible environmental disaster there. He decides to highlight the situation related to the mercury poisoning of the bay of the city of Minamata, writes “Moscow 24”.

Earlier, on March 25, it was reported that the court denied Depp permission to appeal the ruling of the London Supreme Court in the case of the debate between the artist and the tabloid The Sun, who wrote in 2018 that the actor beat his wife Amber Heard.

Hearings on the actor’s lawsuit against The Sun began in July 2020. In November, it became known that Depp had lost the case. The court concluded that the words about the beating of Hurd were not fictional. The judge also rejected two statements made by the actress in 2014 and 2015, but stressed that he could not conclude that she was not telling the truth.

The court also refused to award Depp compensation for the alleged damage to his reputation.