Jude Law said that on the set of “Infections” predicted a pandemic

By
Sharla Hamblin
-
0
26

https://ria.ru/20201127/low-1586617633.html

Jude Law said that on the set of “Infections” predicted a pandemic

Jude Law said that a pandemic was predicted on the set of Infections – Russia news today

Jude Law said that on the set of “Infections” predicted a pandemic

British actor Jude Law said that experts warned the film crew during the work on “Infection” (2011) that a pandemic similar to the one about which RIA Novosti, 11/27/2020

2020-11-27T15: 49

2020-11-27T15: 49

2020-11-27T15: 49

the culture

China

Gwyneth Paltrow

Jude Law

Matthew Damon

culture News

movies and TV shows

Kate Winslet

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0b/1b/1586608853_0-0:1297:730_1920x0_80_0_0_fbdd172033f8bb3e58d932400415c0ca.jpg

MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. British actor Jude Law said experts warned the crew during the production of Contagion (2011) that a pandemic similar to the one in the film was imminent, reports THR. everything will be in reality. Reputable scientists worked with screenwriter Scott Burns and director Steven Soderbergh, they knew what they were talking about. They assured us that all this would happen sooner or later. The only question was when, “the actor shared According to him, the experts described a possible pandemic situation quite plausibly: “It’s scary, when you learn about this from experts, you don’t want to accept it.” at the beginning of 2020, when the first information began to appear about what happened in China and how the virus began to spread, I immediately understood what the alarm bells were. Unfortunately, I was not very surprised, “the actor added. In honor of the deadly virus, he played one of the main roles – blogger Alan Krumvied. The film also stars Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Laurence Fishburne, Marion Cotillard, Gwyneth Paltrow and other actors.

https://ria.ru/20201110/potter-1583740369.html

China

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2020

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0b/1b/1586608853_140-0:1113:730_1920x0_80_0_0_73cc12e3f404138e561de80f359c97ed.jpg

china, gwyneth paltrow, jude law, matthew damon, culture news, movies and TV series, kate winslet, covid-19 coronavirus

MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. British actor Jude Law revealed that experts warned the crew while working on Contagion (2011) that a pandemic similar to the one in the film was imminent, THR reported.

“We had the full feeling that this would be the case. Written by Scott Burns and director Steven Soderbergh, reputable scientists worked with them, they knew what they were talking about. They assured us that all this would happen sooner or later. The only question was when “, – the actor shared.

According to him, experts described the possible situation of a pandemic quite plausibly: “It’s scary when you learn about this from specialists, you don’t want to accept it.”

Lowe also explained that the movie itself scared him a lot, but that over time he calmed down.

“At the beginning of 2020, when the first information began to appear about what happened in China and how the virus began to spread, I immediately understood what the alarm bells were. Unfortunately, I was not very surprised,” the actor added.

In the thriller about the struggle of humanity with a deadly virus, he played one of the main roles – blogger Alan Krumvied.

The film also stars Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Laurence Fishburne, Marion Cotillard, Gwyneth Paltrow and other actors.

Still from the movie Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
10 November 2020, 15:55

Jude Law explains why the role of Albus Dumbledore is so important to him

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here