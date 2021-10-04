Jude Law said that on the set of “Infections” predicted a pandemic

https://ria.ru/20201127/low-1586617633.html

British actor Jude Law said that experts warned the film crew during the work on "Infection" (2011) that a pandemic similar to the one about which

MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. British actor Jude Law said experts warned the crew during the production of Contagion (2011) that a pandemic similar to the one in the film was imminent, reports THR. everything will be in reality. Reputable scientists worked with screenwriter Scott Burns and director Steven Soderbergh, they knew what they were talking about. They assured us that all this would happen sooner or later. The only question was when, “the actor shared According to him, the experts described a possible pandemic situation quite plausibly: “It’s scary, when you learn about this from experts, you don’t want to accept it.” at the beginning of 2020, when the first information began to appear about what happened in China and how the virus began to spread, I immediately understood what the alarm bells were. Unfortunately, I was not very surprised, “the actor added. In honor of the deadly virus, he played one of the main roles – blogger Alan Krumvied. The film also stars Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Laurence Fishburne, Marion Cotillard, Gwyneth Paltrow and other actors.

