Kate Winslet – Baba Yaga of the new virtual reality: paprika_andlife – LiveJournal

What could this elegant woman and Baba Yaga have in common?

Kate Winslet is called the greatest actress of our time, but when I began to remember what I know about her after Titanic (of which I personally remember Gloria Stewart and Katie Bates most of all), it turned out that I could then see Winslet only in three films. : Iris, Fairyland and All the King’s Men. However, Kate has a couple of advantages because of which she is still in demand and because of which I do not forget about her:

she has an interesting tone of voice and is British. That is why she is often invited to various projects precisely as a voice actress, and just 14 january VR fans will see this charming woman like this:

This is Baba Yaga from VR experience by Baobab Studios, voiced by Kate Winslet. The new “cartoon” is called: “Baba yaga“, He has a premiere on January 14.

Daisy Ridley, Jennifer Hudson and Glenn Close voiced the cartoon with Kate. Fantastic cast! It sounds and looks amazing! Rather, I still can’t imagine how it will look in virtual reality, the meaning of which, in short, is this: you put on a helmet – and you find yourself in the center of events, that is, the whole action will unfold around you. You are a participant, a player.

Imagine that your mother – the head of the village – is terminally ill, and you and your sister need to go to the forest to Baba Yaga for medicine. Moreover, the 27-minute story has several endings, depending on your choice.

For those who wish – a trailer, and more details can be found on the official website of “Baobab Studios”.

I love Baba Yaga! This is my favorite folklore image, I am very glad that it has received such a modern development.

Do you like Kate Winslet? And Baba Yaga?