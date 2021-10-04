Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Lady Gaga, Cher, Benedict Cumberbatch and others at the opening of the Academy Film Museum

Last weekend in Los Angeles, the grand opening of The Academy Museum took place. This is the first such large museum dedicated to the history of cinema and the influence of Hollywood on world cinema in the United States.

Of course, the opening of such an iconic place could not be missed by eminent stars: Lady Gaga and Katy Perry with Orlando Bloom appeared on the red (but, in fact, green) carpet that evening, whom everyone was waiting in vain for at the Costume Institute ball on September 13; Kate Hudson, Eva Longoria, Nicole Kidman, Olivia Rodrigo, Cher, Sophia Loren, Jenna Dewenne and many others. To the delight of many, there were many star couples at the event: in addition to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who literally shone with happiness and posed for photographers for a long time, there were also Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Halle Berry and Van Hunt, Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter. Adriana Lima with her lover Andre L III, Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor and others. But Camila Morrone posed for the paparazzi alone, without her lover Leonardo DiCaprio.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

For all comers, the museum will open on September 30. It is known that the exhibition will include props from the filming of various iconic films, including costumes, sets and character models. For example, you can see T-800 head models from Terminator, R2-D2 robot from Star Wars, sharks from Jaws, alien from Alien, sled from Citizen Kane, flower dress from Solstice ”, Armor from“ Gladiator ”, costumes of actors from“ Black Panther ”and“ Rocketman ”, as well as figures of characters from“ Shrek ”and“ Wallace and Gromit ”. The museum will also have thematic rooms: of course, one of them will be dedicated to the Oscars, the other – to the MeToo movements, Black Lives Matter and other social movements.

Pritzker laureate Renzo Piano and his team at the Renzo Piano Building Workshop did not build a new building for a museum, but reconstructed the former Saban Building department store. The museum expanded on an area of ​​4650 square meters, and there were also two cinema and concert halls for 1000 and 288 seats, a rooftop terrace, a restaurant and a shop.

