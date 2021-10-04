Katy Perry spoke about raising her daughter

At the end of August, Katy Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom had a daughter, daughter Daisy Dove. A couple of photos of the baby have not yet been published, but they do not miss the opportunity to tell reporters about her. So, the singer in a live Instagram talked about how the appearance of her daughter changed her character and life.

“She changed my life and still continues to do so. I think everyone understands this when she becomes a mother. You just focus entirely on your motherhood. This is not because you stop loving other people: you just want to be a good mom. Much fades into the background. Being a mom is the best job in the world. I highly recommend it when you yourself are ready for it, ”the star shared.

Katy Perry returned to work six weeks after giving birth, although she tries to spend as much time with the baby as possible. “I can see how much my daughter has changed over the past five months. Looking through the photos, I think, “Wow.” This is a unique way to observe the passage of time as the human shape changes. Once, and you suddenly notice – now she has chubby cheeks! In a way, it even inspired me to appreciate even more every day I lived, ”concluded the singer.

Recall that for Katie this is the first child, and the actor already has a 9-year-old son from his marriage to Miranda Kerr. Bloom met Perry in 2016, they met for about a year, and then broke up. After spending a couple of months apart, Katie and Orlando decided to get back together, and already in 2019, on Valentine’s Day, the actor proposed to Katie, to which she agreed.