Kids’ Choice Awards 2021: award winners

Teenagers and children choose the winners with their heart and emotions, so their choice is far from the choice of professional jury at “adult” film awards. Although it is worth noting that the best cartoon was also the film “Soul”, which has already won the Golden Globe-2021 and some other film awards.

At the 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards, there are many nominations – from Favorite Movie to Favorite Sportsman. Therefore, we will name only those that relate to film and television.

Results of Kids’ Choice Awards 2021

Favorite movie – “Wonder Woman 1984” (Wonder Woman 1984);

Favorite Actress – Millie Bobby Brown, “Enola Holmes”

Favorite Actor – Robert Downey Jr. “Dolittle”

Favorite Animated Movie – Soul

Favorite Kids TV Show – Alexa & Katie

Favorite Family TV Show – Stranger Things

Favorite TV Star – Millie Bobby Brown, “ Very strange things “(Stranger Things)

Very strange things Favorite Male TV Star – Jace Norman, Henry Danger

Favorite Reality Show – America’s Got Talent

Favorite animated series – SpongeBob SquarePants

Favorite Animated Voice – Anna Kendrick, Trolls World Tour.

The music awards were won by Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and BTS.

Why Robert Downey Jr. was doused with slime

There is an unusual tradition at the Kids’ Choice Awards – some of the winners who give speeches are doused with green goo. Actor Robert Downey Jr. became one of them.

Before turning on the sprinklers, Robert Downey Jr. had time to thank his friends with Giorgio Armani for the suit, and also promised to hand it over to dry cleaning and recycling.