Kim Kardashian admitted if she wants more children

Her younger sister is pregnant again. What does the 40-year-old TV show star think?

After the news that her younger sister Kylie Jenner is pregnant for the second time, American TV star Kim Kardashian also started talking about new children. On September 16, she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and the host asked the guest if anyone else from the big Kardashian-Jenner family was going to fill up the offspring.

The fact is that in 2018, Kim, Kylie and their sister Khloe gave birth to a girl with a difference of several weeks, and then they called these children triplets. Talking about a new pregnancy in their family, the 40-year-old star cheerfully noted that it would be possible to give out another such triplets.

“But you won’t have another child. You ended up with this, right? ” – asked Ellen. “Yes, yes … I think so,” Kim said with a smile. “I think I’m done. I have many children. I am everything. “

Recall that Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West have four children, 8, 5, 3 and 2 years old. The couple started the last two with the help of a surrogate mother, since the first two were born with complications for the star mother. In 2021, the couple divorced, continuing to take care of their heirs.

